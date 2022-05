There’s differing data on the total number of deaths related to COVID in Sangamon County… with a fairly wide disparity in the numbers. The county’s official numbers, reported daily on its website, puts the total number of local fatalities related to the virus at 378 as of Monday. But an analysis by Johns Hopkins University, reported by USA Today, puts Sangamon County’s COVID death toll at 392. A county spokesperson says he’s unsure where the Johns Hopkins numbers come from, and says they don’t match the data that the county gets from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO