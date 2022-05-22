ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: 2 injured in early morning shooting outside Orlando Waffle House

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGLrw_0fmYBqfZ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Orlando on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the Waffle House on South Kirkman Road near Vineland Road around 4 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

See map of location below:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said that while they were investigating, another person who was shot at the Waffle House was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that there was an argument between several people that led to the shooting and that a possible suspect had been detained.

Investigators said that there was an argument between several people that led to the shooting and that a possible suspect had been detained.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Lou Cummings
3d ago

In other news. Graduation ceremonies took place all over the State and there was great happiness all over the State.

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Waffle House#Cox Media Group
fox35orlando.com

State Attorney to decide if Florida woman, 70, will be charged for shooting, killing suspected intruder

ORLANDO, Fla. - The State Attorney's Office will determine whether a 70-year-old woman will face charges for shooting and killing an alleged home intruder. Orange County deputies responded to the home of Virginia Morrison on Sunday near Bentwood St. and Farwell Ave. and found Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, 38, with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 wounded in shootout in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were wounded early Wednesday in a shootout in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. on McFall Avenue, just north of State Road 408 and west of I-4. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Reward being offered in deadly drive-by shooting outside market in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that happened Friday outside a market in Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Jaqwan Dockery, was killed, and three others were hurt after a shooting outside the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy