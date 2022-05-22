Police: 2 injured in early morning shooting outside Orlando Waffle House
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Orlando on Sunday.
Police said they responded to the Waffle House on South Kirkman Road near Vineland Road around 4 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said that while they were investigating, another person who was shot at the Waffle House was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.
Investigators said that there was an argument between several people that led to the shooting and that a possible suspect had been detained.
