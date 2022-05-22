Police: 2 injured in early morning shooting outside Orlando Waffle House

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Orlando on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the Waffle House on South Kirkman Road near Vineland Road around 4 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

See map of location below:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said that while they were investigating, another person who was shot at the Waffle House was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that there was an argument between several people that led to the shooting and that a possible suspect had been detained.

Investigators said that there was an argument between several people that led to the shooting and that a possible suspect had been detained.

©2022 Cox Media Group