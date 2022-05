A 32-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with a felony for allegedly threatening a woman with a handgun on May 17. A Sedalia Police report says a domestic disturbance involving a gun was reported. A woman told authorities she let Cosa W. Hoskins inside her apartment, they started arguing, and she told him he needed to leave. The woman said Hoskins pulled out a handgun, started waving it around and told her he was going to show her what a pistol does.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO