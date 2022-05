Whether you're a working professional or a keen hobbyist, most of us wish that we were a little bit more organized when it comes to our photography. The most successful pros who make a living from photography aren't only those with an eye for a good picture, or even those with the best professional cameras, but the ones who know how to do business – to balance projects, keep on top of a schedule, manage accounts and just make sure that their everyday to-do list gets done.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO