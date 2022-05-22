ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matt Hardy Believes His 2009 Jeff Hardy Feud in WWE Was in “Poor Taste”

By PWMania.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke on a wide range of topics. During the podcast, the AEW star discussed adding real-life events into his 2009 feud with Jeff Hardy, such as Jeff’s dog...

PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses His Future With WWE

After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night’s Sunday Stunner WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed his future with the WWE. Reigns issued a post-match speech thanking fans for attending, and he closed the promo by discussing...
PWMania

Reasons For Stephanie McMahon Stepping Away From WWE Are Staying Private

During a recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement to leave WWE earlier this week. She explained the reason as focusing on her family. Keller, on the other hand, remarked that there are more important reasons for her taking a sabbatical than simply walking away. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Combat
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022. Your announcers are Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, and Byron Saxton. We begin with a look at the crowning of a single tag team champion on the main roster when the Usos defeated Randy Orton and Riddle. Riddle makes his way to the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/23)

Tonight, WWE RAW airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with further build-up for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event. The main event will feature The Miz facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match and Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos. While...
EVANSVILLE, IN
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bret Hart Realizing WCW Wasn’t What He Expected

During this week’s “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” Jeff Jarrett discussed Bret Hart. Jarrett recalled a chat he had with Bret Hart when Hart first arrived at WCW:. “I remember telling him that when I left WWF the first time in ’95 or ’96, my contract expired and I came down. The business was red hot. The NWO was taking off. Nitro was kicking ass. It was just really cranking up,” Jarrett said.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Fort Wayne, IN 5/22/22

Here are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:. Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. AJ Styles & Liv Morgan. United States Championship. Theory def. Mustafa Ali. Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins. RAW Women’s Championship. Bianca...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Hoping to Write a Second Book This Summer

During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that he hopes to write a book this summer. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he did not enjoy the first book and that he will write a sequel once his A&E documentary airs this summer. “The...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May...
WWE
PWMania

Ruby Soho Calls Her Confidence the Most Surprising Thing About Being In AEW

Ruby Soho considers joining AEW to be a defining moment in her career. Soho, who joined AEW in September 2021 after being released by WWE in June, recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson on the most surprising aspect of her AEW career thus far. “The most surprising is how...
WWE
PWMania

Mick Foley Debuting New Podcast “Foley Is Pod”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will debut his “Foley Is Pod” podcast on Friday, June 3. Foley’s new show will be produced in collaboration with Conrad Thompson and AdFreeShows.com, it was announced today. Thompson will co-host the show. Foley’s Hell In a Cell “retirement” match against Triple H at No Way Out 2000 will be the centerpiece of the first episode.
PWMania

Theory to Change WWE United States Title Belt Design?

Theory hopes to change the design of the WWE United States Championship that he won from Finn Balor on the April 18 edition of RAW. Theory recently spoke with B-Sox of 95 KGGO and indicated that the design of the title may be changed in the near future. Theory has stated that he wants to include a camera on the front plate of the belt so that he may capture some of his trademark selfies while wearing it.
PWMania

William Regal Believes WWE NXT Peaked at Takeover: Portland

William Regal joined Renée Paquette on The Sessions to talk about a variety of topics. During it, Regal said that he believes NXT peaked at TakeOver: Portland. The show took place in February 2020, and it was the final event before COVID TakeOver. It featured Tommaso Ciampa’s heel turn versus Johnny Gargano.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

