Tuolumne, CA

Many Areas Of Roadwork On Highway 108 And In The Mother Lode

By Sabrina Biehl
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 22nd to the 28th. The local passes have opened and Tioga pass will open Friday May 27th as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here. On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road,...

#One Way Traffic#Roadwork#Traffic Control#Mother Lode Highways#Bonanza Mine
