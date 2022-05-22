Many Areas Of Roadwork On Highway 108 And In The Mother Lode
By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
3 days ago
Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 22nd to the 28th. The local passes have opened and Tioga pass will open Friday May 27th as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here. On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road,...
Update at 10:17am: The CHP reports that Highway 49 is back open after a two-vehicle crash near Shaws Flat Road. No injuries were reported from the incident. Original story posted at 9:45am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles are involved in a crash on Highway 49, outside the city limits of Sonora, near Shaws Flat Road.
Calaveras County, CA — For the past four years, Calaveras County has been removing dead and dying trees that threaten county-maintained roads and infrastructure and the traveling public — and this may be the last chance to get it done for free. To date, the county has completed...
Update at 11:55 a.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the 5400 block of Hub Court near Chuckwagon Drive in the Copperopolis area. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the Hub Fire remains two acres in size and all aircraft have returned to the Columbia airbase. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for about an hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation. No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Kilgore.
Update at 2:55pm: Traffic is again moving smoothly on Highway 108 after a full closure earlier today. No new information has been released. Original story posted at 1:45pm: Jamestown, CA — Be prepared for a delay if traveling on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area. The CHP reports that...
A two-vehicle accident on SR-99 in the Modesto area occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, May 19, 2022. The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. along the northbound lanes of State Route 99 near the Mitchell Road onramp. Details on the Two-Vehicle Accident on SR-99 in Modesto. The California Highway...
Update at 12pm: CAL Fire reports that the Algerine Fire is contained at three acres. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire. The cause is under investigation. Original story posted at 11:50am: Jamestown, CA — Officials are on the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire in the Jamestown area in the 11300 block of Algerine Road.
A multi-vehicle wreck in Jamestown led to injuries (Jamestown, CA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a wreck Sunday morning in Jamestown. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at about 11:07 a.m. near Highway 108 and 5th Avenue [...]
A bicycle crash on Alpine Road in Stockton occurred on the afternoon of Friday, May 20, 2022. According to the California Highway Patrol, the car vs. bicycle accident occurred in the area of Alpine Road and Kettleman Lane shortly after 12:00 p.m. Details on the Bicycle Crash on Alpine Road...
Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire is planning to set 12 acres ablaze near the Observation Point area of New Hogan Reservoir. The prescribed burn is scheduled to get underway between 8am-10am on Tuesday (May 24), and will last anywhere from 2-4 hours. Smoke will be visible in the area.
Angels Camp, CA — The community came out in force, and the Junior Livestock Auction was also a huge success, at this year’s Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee. 2022 marked the first time in two years that the fair fully returned following the pandemic, and all of the traditional events were again offered. The event annually draws visitors both locally and across the greater region, and serves as a big economic revenue generator for the county.
A fatal big rig crash occurred on SR-99 in Turlock on the afternoon of Friday, May 20, 2022. The incident took place along the southbound lanes of State Route 99 near Lander Avenue at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Crash...
Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
San Andreas, CA– On Sunday, May 22nd at 5:15 pm a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 4 west of Northwood Drive on a Harley Davidson traveling at an unknown speed. For reasons that are not known, he allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway and veer to the right onto the south shoulder of Highway 4. The vehicle continued for a short distance and then overturned. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and struck a tree. The injuries sustained by this crash were fatal.
Groveland, CA – A Groveland man is accused of breaking several windows, among other items, of a relative. When Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a property in the area of Powder House Street off Highway 120 in Groveland around 2 p.m. on Friday for a report of vandalism, the suspects had already left the scene. The victim told deputies that he and his relative, 49-year-old Jamy Gray, got into an argument. He stated that Gray had broken out the rear window of a vehicle at the residence. The victim added that throughout the past week, Gray had shattered several windows and damaged doors in his residence, as well as broken a BBQ. Sheriff’s officials noted that the estimated cost of the damage totaled over $6,000.
A fatal rollover crash near Oakdale Road was reported by the Modesto Police Department on the early morning of Sunday, May 22, 2022. The incident took place on Briggsmore Avenue in the vicinity of Oakdale Road at around 1:15 a.m. and was said to have involved one vehicle. Details on...
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District board voted to unanimously, 5-0, to give ratepayers notice that the district is planning to increase water rates in September. The board voted to issue the state-required Proposition 218 legal notice. Customers have 45 days to appeal the rate increase, and if 50-percent do so, the plan would be derailed. If not, the board is then planning to hold a public hearing in Mid-July to officially adopt the new plan. We reported earlier that the district needs to raise an additional $4.5 million annually to acquire and maintain infrastructure and water rights that it is working to acquire from PG&E. It includes the Tuolumne Main Canal, Pinecrest Reservoir and Lyons Dam. The district says the average residential ratepayer will initially see about $16-per month added to the bill.
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 3,000 customers are without power in Nevada County following a PG&E blackout. Few details regarding the outage are available at this time, but an outage map from the utility shows that the number impacted comes from two different outages impacting the areas around Rough and Ready and Penn Valley.
At about 12:33 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and Geer Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, whose identity is currently...
Comments / 0