Check your car out before hitting the road in the summer heat

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO