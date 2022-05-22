ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Check your car out before hitting the road in the summer heat

By Luke Lukert
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures can cause wear and tear on your car. But there’s a quick check you can run to avoid breaking down in the summer sun. “Each year, we see vehicle breakdowns during the hot days of summer that could have been avoided...

wtop.com

