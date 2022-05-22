ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jif peanut butter recalled over suspected Salmonella outbreak that has hospitalized two people

By Ryan Hogg
 3 days ago

The recall affects Jif products made at its Lexington, Kentucky factory.

FDA

  • Some Jif peanut butter products have been recalled after a suspected Salmonella outbreak.
  • The outbreak at Jif's Kentucky factory has affected 12 states and hospitalized two people.
  • The FDA and CDC said the peanut butter should be thrown away and surfaces sanitized.

Jif is recalling some peanut butter products following suspected Salmonella contamination that has hospitalized two people.

A Food and Drug Administration filing showed Jif' owner, J.M. Smucker, initiated a voluntary recall of several products containing the contaminated peanut butter manufactured at its Lexington, Kentucky facility.

Twelve states including New York, Georgia and Texas have reported cases of Salmonella linked to the peanut butter, with 14 illnesses and 2 people being hospitalized.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said many types and sizes were recalled, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat, and that four of five sick people reported eating different types of Jif brand peanut butter before becoming ill.

The FDA said the recalled products have the lot code numbers between 1274425 and 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425, indicating they were manufactured at the factory. Any containing this code should be thrown out, the FDA said.

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the FDA said.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses," it added.

After throwing out the peanut butter product, the CDC recommends people wash and sanitize containers and surfaces that may have come in contact with the affected peanut butter.

In an emailed statement to Insider, J.M. Smucker said the incident was isolated to their Lexington facility, and didn't affect other manufacturing facilities. It also said there is no impact to Smucker's Uncrustables, Santa Cruz Organic or any other J.M. Smucker Co. Brand.

"We are confident after our review of our records that we have identified the root cause and implemented comprehensive corrective actions to address the issue," the company said.

It added: "In partnership with FDA and CFIA, we initiated a voluntary recall spanning the duration of the incident that we consider responsible for the issue and several additional months beyond this timeframe out of an abundance of caution."

The company said it was not yet able to estimate the financial impact of the recall.

