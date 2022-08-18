Cameron Young What's In The Bag?

A rising star in the world of golf, Cameron Young is currently a Titleist staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand including a golf ball. What are the exact specifications? Let's take a look below.

Cameron Young What's In The Bag?

Driver

Titleist TSR3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag Young uses a Titleist TSR3 driver and it 10 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft. He had been using the TSi3 model to great effect but like many other Titleist staff players the newer design has gone into the bag. This change happened around the 2022 Open Championship, an event Young nearly won.

Fairway

Titleist TSR3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also uses a TSR3 fairway wood and it is more for the player who wants speed and accuracy. There is an adjustable weight track on the back – you can move to the heel, toe or keep it neutral – and they have moved away from simply moving it to the heel for a draw and toe for a fade etc.

We are yet to test this fairway wood but we would not be surprised if it has a look similar to the TSi3 model, a classic and smaller looking fairway wood.

Hybrid

Titleist TSi2

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A reasonably new addition to his bag is the Titleist TSi2 hybrid. It has around 21 degrees of loft and replaces his need for another fairway wood at the moment. Featuring the fastest hybrid face Titleist has ever made, the TSi2 delivers faster ball speeds and excellent forgiveness. The head is bigger than the lower spinning TSi3 but smaller than the TSi1, making it an extremely versatile hybrid suitable for golfers of all levels.

Read our full Titleist TSi2 hybrid review

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist 620 MB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His iron setup is pretty interesting at the moment. We believe he is carrying a four-iron of the Titleist T200 iron, one Titleist 620CB five-iron, and the rest of his irons go from six-iron down to nine-iron and are Titleist 620MB's. They are all fitted with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts.

Titleist’s real players’ iron, the 620MB is a one-piece forged muscleback that delivers sleek and simple looks as well as tremendous feel and feedback. The muscleback design produces a tour-proven flight that is workable and controllable. The Centre of Gravity locations have been designed to allow for shot-making and to deliver responsive feedback.

Read our full 2021 Titleist T200 Iron review

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Young uses four Titleist wedges at the moment. His first three, 48, 52 and 58 degrees, are all Vokey SM9's whilst he also carries a WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto with 62 degrees of loft.

The SM9 is a case of evolution rather than revolution from the SM8 but Titleist says it has developed the groundbreaking Progressive Centre of Gravity (CG) design to improve distance and trajectory control. In testing, we found it very easy to square-up on full shots and deliver excellent consistency of spin and flight from closer to the green.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Scotty Cameron T5 Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag was a Scotty Cameron T11 Prototype but this has been replaced by a T5 Prototype instead. It appears to have a mallet kind of design with a plumbers neck and it appears he carries a grey version as well as a black design. We think the grey version is his usual gamer when competing.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Young uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. With its biennial upgrade, the design got several significant changes made to it, such as the new reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core which was implemented with more distance in mind. Additionally the cover was noticeable when we first got our hands on some.

The dimple count increased from 352 to 388 following extensive trials and testing to maximise distance and flight consistency. The cover itself is also made from a new softer, urethane elastomer for more greenside spin and control.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees, D1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees, B1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees, A1 SureFit) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White Hybrid 100 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (4), Titleist 620 CB (5), Titleist 620 MB (6-9) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F, 52-12F, 58-08M), WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto (62) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron T5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.