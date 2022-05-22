ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

One dead after SUV drives through pedestrian path on I-74 bridge

 6 days ago
MOLINE, Ill. — At least one person is dead after an SUV drove across the new I-74 pedestrian path early Sunday and hit three people. Moline and Bettendorf Police Departments say their initial investigation shows the SUV entered the bike path from...

Additional charges: 2nd dead from I-74 bridge accident

UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
MOLINE, IL
2nd person has died as result of I-74 bike path crash

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A second pedestrian has died as a result of the traffic crash that happened early Sunday, May 22 on the Interstate 74 bike and pedestrian path, according to the Moline Police Department. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline was the second person to die after the...
MOLINE, IL
One injured in crash early Thursday

One person was injured in an early morning crash in Jo Daviess County. At about 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Illinois Route 84 North at High Ridge Road in rural Galena, a news release says.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
One dead in apartment building fall

East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Crews respond to a Davenport mobile home fire Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street about 5:44 a.m. Thursday. According to the fire department, the first truck on the scene reported heavy smoke from the underside of the mobile home. Crews quickly extinguished the...
DAVENPORT, IA
Semi-Rollover Results in Traffic Issues, Second Incident in Louisa County Tuesday

Just after 2a.m. Tuesday, authorities received a report of a semi-rollover on Highway 92 between Grandview and Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Jason Lee Martin of Davenport was traveling westbound when a deer crossed the roadway. Martin swerved to avoid a collision which caused a load shift and the truck to end up in the south ditch on its side. Authorities on the scene were able to help Martin exit the vehicle. Columbus Junction Fire, Columbus Junction Police, Louisa County Ambulance and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office initially reported to the scene. Due to the truck hauling stabilizers, chemical compounds and fuel that was leaking, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was contacted and Muscatine County Hazmat responded later. At around 5a.m. while crews continued to work to clean up the incident site, traffic was rerouted from the area along county roads X43 and G40 through Letts.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Victim’s name released in deadly Lee County crash

UPDATE: The Dixon Police Department has identified Terry Strege as the man killed in the accident. His father, James Strege, also of Ashton, remains at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford in critical condition. An autopsy on Terry Strege will be conducted at a later date. A 65-year-old man from Ashton, IL is dead […]
DIXON, IL
Crews respond to a house fire in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Lake Street about 7:34 p.m., the fire department said in a media release. Heavy smoke was coming from the roof of a two-story structure, firefighters said as they arrived...
GALESBURG, IL
Man charged in fatal Monmouth shooting turns himself in

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - A Monmouth man turned himself in Wednesday in connection to the shooting that killed 26-year-old Romel Gilliam, according to police. Spencer Sage, 18, is charged with 1st degree murder, according to Monmouth police. He is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
MONMOUTH, IL
Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found on rooftop of Weinberg Arcade.

Galesburg Police just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 22nd, responded to the Weinberg Arcade in downtown Galesburg for a well-being check. Dispatch advised officers a male subject had climbed the fire escape of the building. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were already on the scene speaking with 46-year-old Kevin M. Wilson of Galesburg who was on the roof of the building standing on the ledge. According to police reports, Wilson was heavily intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies and officers told Wilson to come down and he slowly complied. When Wilson reached the bottom, law enforcement asked why he was up there to which Wilson said he was just using the restroom. Wilson became agitated and began yelling at officers – who had trouble understanding what he was saying due to his slurred speech. He was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Wilson was charged with Trespassing and Public Intoxication.
GALESBURG, IL
Victim identified in fatal Pekin motorcycle accident

PEKIN, Ill. – Authorities are providing more information about a weekend accident near Pekin that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Dennis Hilst, 67, of Manito was pronounced dead at a Peoria hospital around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, about two hours after the crash near Veterans Drive and Towerline Road in Pekin.
PEKIN, IL
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver. Former U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.
IOWA CITY, IA
I-74 MS Bridge Project Has Responded to the Deadly Accident

By now, you have likely seen the heartbreaking story about an incident on the I-74 bridge that killed a 21-year-old pedestrian. Today, the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project spoke up about the incident. Part of the news release from the project said that the Iowa & Illinois DOT's and the...
BETTENDORF, IA
Police: Ottumwa Man Punched, Kicked Officers During Traffic Stop

Ottumwa police say an Ottumwa man was involved in a physical altercation with officers during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Daywoe Nimely, 33, faces charges of two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, eluding, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. According to authorities, Nimely was involved in a disturbance at...
OTTUMWA, IA
Davenport, IA
