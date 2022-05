Demolition Underway for 550 Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. Demolition has begun at 550 Tenth Avenue, the site of a 47-story residential skyscraper in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Asset Management JV, the 430,000-square-foot structure will yield 453 units, with 316 market-rate and 137 moderate- and middle-income homes, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space and over 20,000 square feet of amenities. The building will also house 26,764 square feet of administrative office space for Covenant House. Wells Fargo and US Bank provided a $212 million construction loan and Lionheart Strategic Management assisted with $35 million in mezzanine financing for the project, which is located along Tenth Avenue between West 40th and 41st Streets.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO