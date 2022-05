A lot is going on in the greater Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. Not long ago, Wale wrapped up his most recent tour at the Fillmore Silver Spring. Shortly thereafter, Alex Vaughn, Ari Lennox, Rico Nasty and Wale took the stage at Broccoli City Festival. Now, Pharrell and company are preparing to bring Something In The Water to the nation’s capital in June. In the midst of all that is happening, new music continues to drop. Sam Drew of THEY. recently appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers and The Ppl have followed up with “Bawdy Language.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO