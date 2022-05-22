ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert: Heatwave coming to an end with storms throughout week

By Bekah Birdsall
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of showers and t-storms today as a cold front moves closer. First Alert Sunday - Monday for rain & t-storms alongside a cold front. Hot again today with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 89°. A broken line of showers...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Storm chances return by the end of the work week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another cloudy and below-average day ahead with storm chances returning by the end of the work week!. Clouds and cooler temperatures linger through Wednesday. First Alert: Storms return Thursday into Friday. Drier, warmer Memorial Day Weekend. Conditions are much calmer for the end of our Tuesday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Storms winding down with First Alert in place Thursday and Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The storm threats are winding down with another First Alert is in place Thursday into Friday. First Alert: Showers and storms return Thursday into Friday. Mostly dry for the weekend ahead. It has been an active day across the region. The National Weather Service will have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Heatwave#Temperature#Mobile Device#Wbtv Weather
WBTV

NWS set to survey damage in Cabarrus County after strong storms

Clouds dominate next two days; First Alert for more severe weather Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures both today and Wednesday will struggle to get much above the middle 70s around Charlotte. NWS to survey storm damage. Updated: 6 hours ago. A neighborhood in Harrisburg was hard hit during Monday's strong...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

NWS confirms tornado touched down during Monday’s storms

Families and the community are hurting after hearing about a massacre inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday. Days after a shooting involving a 37-year-old man and a CATS bus, the operator who was driving at the time has retained an attorney. Longtime Mecklenburg County commissioner Ella Scarborough dies...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Showers, storms to start off week, with temperatures to cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued as periods of rain and storms are expected to start off the work week. Overall, a cooler and more unsettled week is coming up ahead. Monday: First Alert, periods of rain, storms continue. Midweek: Cloudy and cooler. Thursday and Friday:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NWS set to survey damage after Monday’s strong storms

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Experts from the National Weather Service are expected to spread out across the area Tuesday and survey damage from Monday’s storms. One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods was off Camelot Drive and Somerset Lane in Harrisburg. Early Tuesday morning, a huge tree that had been uprooted was lying in the front yard of one home, with caution tape wrapped around the yard.
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Surveying storm damage

“We will rebuild” Fire rips through Gaston County church near Crowders Mountain. Investigators are looking into what caused a church in Gaston County to catch fire early Monday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A WBTV Investigation shows Charlotte City buses have failed to show up thousands of times...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Trees toppled, thousands without power after storms hit Harrisburg area Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of people were without power after strong storms moved through the Charlotte area early Monday afternoon. At least one possible tornado caused damage in the Reedy Creek neighborhood of east Charlotte. As the storm moved north and east, it continued to topple trees and powerlines as it moved towards Harrisburg in Cabarrus County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Multiple trees collapse onto homes in Cabarrus County Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple trees fell onto homes across neighborhoods in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon as a Tornado Warning was issued for the area. The Tornado Warning has since expired but what’s left is a lot of clean-up for homeowners. Major damage has been...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Jif recall shines spotlight on salmonella contamination

Damage could still be seen on Rocky River Road in northeast Charlotte on Tuesday. Mecklenburg County offering COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5 to 11. Those boosters are available at both public health department locations. NWS set to survey damage in Cabarrus County after strong storms. Updated: 12 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down on May 23 ] in the northern part of Spartanburg County. NWS officials said the tornado was a strong EF-1 with winds up to 110 MPH. According to their findings, the tornado touched down at 7:10 p.m. and traveled around 5.29 miles.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Trees and powerlines blocking roads in Charlotte

Despite wet weather, NASCAR fans begin camping outside Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of Coca-Cola 600. Thousands are expected to attend the Coca-Cola 600 race this Sunday. Race-related festivities will be held throughout Memorial Day Weekend. Updated: 1 hour ago. In a picture taken by WBTV around 7 p.m., the bus...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 144 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or over Harrisburg, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This dangerous storm will be near Downtown Concord and West Concord around 150 PM EDT. Kannapolis around 210 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

I-77 lanes closed due to hazardous material spill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lanes are closed on I-77 South/Nations Ford Road at Exit 4 due to a hazardous material incident, the Charlotte Fire Department says. The incident took place just before 4 p.m. The material is dealing with a tractor-trailer and all lanes southbound are blocked. Traffic is being diverted onto Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy