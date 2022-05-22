ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pujols hits 2 HRs, Molina pitches, Matz hurt, Cards top Bucs

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
Wilson scheduled to start for Pirates at White Sox Pittsburgh Pirates starter Bryse Wilson pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals 18-4 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep.

But it was not all fun and games for St. Louis.

Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder.

Pujols boosted his career home run count to 683.

Pujols had a pinch-hit homer in the fifth inning and a three-run drive in the ninth off Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter in the ninth.

©2022 Cox Media Group

