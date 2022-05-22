ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: 3 teens wounded in Philadelphia shooting

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NA3Yk_0fmY5yPE00
New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 25: A general view of the Philadelphia city skyline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 25, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say three teenagers have been wounded during a triple shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

WPVI-TV reported that police said two of the teens are in critical, but stable condition, and one teen is stable.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Penn’s Landing, a stretch of waterfront parks and eateries along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

No suspects are in custody.

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead While Clutching Dog's Leash

Philadelphia police said a man walking his dog was shot and killed in the Kensington section of the city early Wednesday morning. Police said when they found him lying on the sidewalk at Frankford Avenue and Atlantic Street around midnight, he was still holding onto his dog’s leash. The dog was unharmed and still attached.
phl17.com

Child left her South Philadelphia home at night never returned

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 21, 2022. Police say 12-year-old Noormyjah Powell was last seen leaving her home on the 1700 block of Snyder Street at 9:00 pm. Powell was last seen wearing a black t-shirt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Daily Voice

Fugitive Injured In Shootout With Police in Philly Suburbs: DA

A 29-year-old fugitive was injured after a shootout with police over the weekend in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Mark Simpkins Jr., of Norristown, had been wanted on an arrest warrant since Oct. 4, 2021, when patrol officers spotted him heading into the A-Plus store on Main Street around 6 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R.Steele said in a joint release.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Employee Arrested On Attempted Rape Charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a SEPTA Transit Police employee on attempted rape charges. Twenty-two-year-old Aaron Kuhn was a temporary IT worker. Officers took him into custody at SEPTA headquarters. Authorities say the attempted rape took place on the 2400 block of York Street in April 2019. SEPTA has placed Kuhn on unpaid administrative leave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wpvi Tv#Penn S Landing#Cox Media Group
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot During Robbery Inside Store In South Philadelphia’s Italian Market: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. @PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Shooters Get Life In Prison

Three Baltimore shooters were sentenced to life in prison for incidents, some fatal, that took place across the city, authorities say. Joseph Clark and Raymond Roman pleaded guilty to first degree murder, while Franklin Randall was convicted of attempted murder by a jury, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots 3 Teens Near High School in Philly

Léelo en español aquí. Three teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting near a Philadelphia high school Monday afternoon. Two brothers, ages 15 and 16, as well as a 17-year-old boy had just gotten out of Simon Gratz High School along the 1700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 2:45 p.m. when a burgundy vehicle pulled up next to them. A gunman inside the car then fired at least 13 shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Man shot at least 9 times in Kingsessing double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people are fighting for their lives after being shot Monday night in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6000 block of Regent Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man in his early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Gunpoint Robbery of North Broad Convenience Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Antoine Jordan-Harris, 22, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to eight years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Karen S. Marston for his participation in a robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store during a period of civil unrest in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

AK-47 Used in West Philadelphia Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police say they are investigating a robbery that took place on May 10, 2022, in West Philadelphia and need your help identifying the suspect. Authorities state the robbery occurred outside the Carpenter Mini Market located at 835 South 59th Street. Around 11:00 AM, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

15-Year-Old In Critical Condition, 2 Other Teens Injured In Triple Shooting Outside Simon Gratz High School: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenage siblings were shot and another teen grazed just as a North Philadelphia high school was being dismissed in the city’s Nicetown section. All are students at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Mastery Charter School sent out a statement Monday saying that all three of its schools were immediately put on lockdown after the shooting. People nearby are afraid that this is just the start of what’s to come. A mother shook her head as she pushed a stroller past a crime scene just steps away from a school. “It’s just really sad that this is happening in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Man, 20, Surrenders In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Camden has been charged with murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man last week, authorities said. Jason Mcallister surrendered himself to authorities at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 23 and was taken into custody at the Camden County Metro Police Department Administration Building, they said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Dies In Motorcycle Crash In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified an off-duty officer killed while riding a motorcycle in South Philadelphia. Police say 27-year-old Thomas Munz Jr. was riding a motorcycle head southbound on Broad Street when he came into contact with the rear driver’s side of a 2018 Gray Chevrolet Equinox just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Munz Jr. was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. He later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevy Equinox did not sustain any injuries and remained on the scene. Munz Jr. was one of two officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia. Munz was never criminally charged in Wallace’s death. Police say Munz Jr. had been with the police department for four years and was assigned to the 18th District.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy