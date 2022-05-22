Police: 3 teens wounded in Philadelphia shooting

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 25: A general view of the Philadelphia city skyline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers in Game Four of the First Round of the 2014 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 25, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say three teenagers have been wounded during a triple shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

WPVI-TV reported that police said two of the teens are in critical, but stable condition, and one teen is stable.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Penn’s Landing, a stretch of waterfront parks and eateries along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

No suspects are in custody.

