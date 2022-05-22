Police: 3 teens wounded in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say three teenagers have been wounded during a triple shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
WPVI-TV reported that police said two of the teens are in critical, but stable condition, and one teen is stable.
The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Penn’s Landing, a stretch of waterfront parks and eateries along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.
No suspects are in custody.
