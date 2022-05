(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges for allegedly abandoning her 41-month-old child. Red Oak Rescue transported the baby from Zion Recovery to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where officers identified the baby and the mother. The mother showed up at the hospital two hours later. The woman, identified as 29-year-old Chantel Kaye Sperling, showed signs of impairment. Police administered a breath test on Sperling that registered .251, three times over the legal limit. Red Oak Police learned that the mother left the child at Zion Recovery and never returned.

