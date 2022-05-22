ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Eilish McColgan sets British and European 10k record at Great Manchester Run

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEilish McColgan set a British and European 10km record as she finished runner-up at the Great Manchester Run. Dundee's McColgan, 31, took two seconds off Paula Radcliffe's mark from 2003...

www.bbc.com

Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Judge sets date to decide on future of Southend boy in coma

A High Court judge has set a timetable for decisions on the future of a boy at the centre of a treatment dispute after suffering brain damage. Specialists treating Archie Battersbee, 12, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it "highly likely" he is dead and say life support treatment should end.
U.K.
BBC

Eilish McColgan: Scottish athlete 'stronger & more consistent than ever'

Eilish McColgan says she is in the form of her life after it took a "lot of persuasion" to convince her mother and coach Liz that a reduced training workload was required. The 31-year-old Dundonian set a new British and European 10k record at Sunday's Great Manchester Run, the second Paula Radcliffe milestone she has eclipsed this year.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho will have the words of Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears as the Roma boss seeks to complete the current set of European honours by winning Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho admits he does not know when he will call time on his illustrious managerial career as he targets another taste of European glory. The 59-year-old will send his Roma side into Europa Conference League final battle with Feyenoord at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on Wednesday evening with the words of former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ringing in his ears.
UEFA
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams to follow Roger Federer and leave WTA ranking

The 23-time Major winner Serena Williams has not played since the last year's Wimbledon. Serena experienced an injury in the opening round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Serena has played only six tournaments since the start of 2021, and she is currently ranked 276th. One of the greatest female players in the...
TENNIS
BBC

European Taekwondo Championships: Jade Jones settles for bronze

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones' bid to win a fourth successive European title ended in disappointment in Manchester. The Welsh fighter took bronze after losing 27-24 in the semi-final to Poland's Patrycja Adamkiewicz. "When you get to the top you always want that gold medal," said world champion Jones. "Sometimes...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland strolls around Manchester after landing in the UK on a private jet to sign his £400,000-per-week deal and put the finishing touches to his £51m move from Dortmund following medical checks in Barcelona

Erling Haaland has been snapped strolling around Manchester on Tuesday night after the £51million hotshot landed in England to complete the final formalities of his move from Borussia Dortmund to Man City. The Premier League champions announced two weeks ago that the Norway international will join Pep Guardiola's squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United: Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag confirmed as Erik ten Hag's assistants

Steve McClaren has been confirmed as one of Erik ten Hag's assistant coaches at Manchester United alongside Mitchell van der Gaag. The former England manager, who was Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Old Trafford between 1999 and 2001, has not been seen in a coaching role since he managed QPR in the 2018/19 season, although he was a technical director at Derby for nine months until last September.
PREMIER LEAGUE

