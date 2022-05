Friends, competitors, and more arrived on the front lawn at the Shawnee Inn this past Sunday to watch teams compete to support a great cause. On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) held its 5th annual She Nailed It! competition. The objective of She Nailed It! is to pound the most nails into a 2x4 in 4 minutes as a team. Teams are made up of 4 women, alternating between hammering nails and holding the board for 2 minutes. Only nails hammered flush in the board are counted.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO