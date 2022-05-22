More rain, storms possible this afternoon

Effective: 2022-05-23 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Aiken County in central South Carolina Eastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until noon EDT. * At 1130 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridge Spring, or near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Ridge Spring, Saluda County Airport, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Monetta, Pomaria, Ward, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, Bundrick Island and Putnam`s Landing. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

