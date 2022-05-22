ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

More rain, storms possible this afternoon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — More showers and storms are possible this afternoon and this evening. Rain is likely Monday as a cold front approaches the area. The chance for rain will stick around through most of the workweek. Temperatures will begin to warm back up by Thursday. Some heavy...

Mostly cloudy, warm Wednesday weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Quiet weather is expected today with little chance for any rain. Rain chances will increase Thursday afternoon. Showers and a few storms are likely Friday. The Memorial Day weekend will be drier and turning warmer. High temperatures are expected to return to summer-like levels next week.
More storms in the forecast for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a very wet Saturday across the Midlands, more rain will be expected in the forecast for much of this upcoming week. Today, the main impacts were felt right here in Richland County. Heavy rainfall around 1-2 PM resulted in flooding in parts of the city including Five Points. 2-3 inches of rain fell in about an hour with one rain gauge in MLK Jr. Park picking up 2 inches of rain in only 30 minutes.
First Alert Weather Day Today for Storms and Heavy Rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding. An area of low pressure tracking out of Alabama will track northeast toward the western Carolinas, resulting in periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Scattered early-morning light showers will give way to steadier and heavier rain in areas west of Greenville by mid-morning Monday, so be sure to take an umbrella with you as you head out the door today! From there, the rain will continue spread northeast into the late-morning and afternoon period.
Five Points braces for more storms after flooding cleanup

The mops have barely been put away at Five Points businesses, and they may be needed again. Heavy rain Saturday led to flooding in the Columbia neighborhood's streets and swamped several businesses, and more thunderstorms were in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening. Saturday's rain led to water rising...
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down on May 23 ] in the northern part of Spartanburg County. NWS officials said the tornado was a strong EF-1 with winds up to 110 MPH. According to their findings, the tornado touched down at 7:10 p.m. and traveled around 5.29 miles.
Scattered storms, flooding leaves Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia was hit with scattered storms, which caused flooding all around the city. WIS’ Kevin Arnone kept the streets of Columbia safe and updated on the stormy day. Richland, Lexington and Kershaw were all put on flash flood warning until 2:15pm. Photos from viewers:. Notice...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina Eastern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina North central Aiken County in central South Carolina Eastern Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until noon EDT. * At 1130 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridge Spring, or near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Lexington, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Ridge Spring, Saluda County Airport, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Little Mountain, Monetta, Pomaria, Ward, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, Bundrick Island and Putnam`s Landing. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 83 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Orangeburg; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina West central Sumter County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandy Run, or 11 miles southwest of McEntire Air Base, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Columbia, McEntire Air Base, Eastover, Congaree National Park, Hopkins, Sandy Run, Gadsden, Poinsett State Park, Horrel Hill, Fort Motte, Wedgewood, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center and Stateburg. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 124 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Two earthquakes reported in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Another earthquake was located in Elgin Saturday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.8 around 6:18 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 20. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.2 around 8 […]
2 earthquakes reported in SC across 2 days: USGS

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – A small South Carolina town saw two earthquakes in the span of two days, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. On Thursday night at approximately 8 p.m., a 1.2 magnitude earthquake was detected just under four miles ESE of Elgin, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Facebook.
1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Midlands Saturday morning. The quake happened about 3 miles east of Elgin at 6:18 a.m. A 1.2 magnitude earthquake was reported earlier in the week near Elgin on Thursday, according to our sister station...
Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes continue well into May

ELGIN, S.C. — Now five months into the new year and a scattering of earthquakes in the Kershaw County area shows no signs of stopping. The latest earthquake was reported around 6:18 a.m. near Elgin. Maps provided by the U.S. Geological Survey show that the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered off of Kennedy Road near Kirkland Road - both of which are just east of Fort Jackson Road.
USGS reports yets another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A small earthquake was reported near Elgin on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. Officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred about 6:18 a.m., a few miles east of Elgin. There have been quite a few earthquakes reported during May in […]
Mapping Columbia's urban heat island

The urban heat island is something we encounter every day in Columbia. Now, scientists are gearing up to learn how exactly it impacts South Carolina's capital city.
New development to bring new homes to Elloree

ELLOREE, S.C. — One thousand homes are coming to the Town of Elloree. The new development is called McCord's Ferry and is located at Lake Marion near Santee. “Coming down I-26, I-95, you’ll notice that coming out of Charleston is becoming more developed -- Summerville, Ridgeville, things of that nature. This is technically the next stop," said Kelsey Walker, director of new home coordination at McCord's Ferry.
Hardscrabble Road to close for construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said Monday Hardscrabble Rd. in Richland County will be temporarily closed. SCDOT said the road will be closed from Farrow Rd to 0.10 miles south of Farrow Rd. Traffic will detour off SC 55 to Pisgah Church Rd to Powell Rd.
