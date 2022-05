Torts is one of the NHL's best active coaches despite not being employed by a team. The term 'active' is used because he is very much so even though he's currently an analyst for ESPN. He's said publicly he still wants to coach, and he's said it multiple times. With several NHL clubs in need of a head coach, Tortorella has to be near the top of the list with the likes of Barry Trotz, Claude Julien & to a lesser extent Pete Deboer.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO