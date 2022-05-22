ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live score updates: UL softball faces Clemson in NCAA Tournament Regional final

By Emely Hernandez, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

The Ragin' Cajuns fought off back-to-back elimination games on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Tournament regional final.

Louisiana (47-12) is set to face No. 10 Clemson on Sunday (11 a.m., ACC network). This is the first time the two programs will have met.

The Tigers (40-15) advanced to the final after no-hitting UNC-Wilmington 9-0 on Friday and and beating Auburn 1-0 on Saturday.

The Ragin' Cajuns have fought their way through the elimination bracket after falling to Auburn 4-3 on Friday. They walked-off UNCW 3-1 in extra innings and beat Auburn 4-3 on Saturday.

In order to advance to the super regional, Louisiana would have to win back to back games against the Tigers. If Clemson wins the first game, Louisiana would be eliminated.

The winner will face the winner out of the Stillwater regional. The super regional Super Regional rounds begin Thursday.

Louisiana softball vs. Clemson in NCAA Tournament regional: Live score updates

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Live score updates: UL softball faces Clemson in NCAA Tournament Regional final

