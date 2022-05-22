ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Letters to the Editor: Men should speak up for Roe v. Wade

By Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAStg_0fmY4LO200

Abortion rights not just a women's

issue. Men should speak up, too

Re: May 16 commentary, "Overturning Roe could be hellish for men, too"

Finally! Some acknowledgement that men have benefited from safe, legal abortions.

It’s great to see so many men (mostly young) marching at the pro-choice rallies, but here’s my question: Where are the older, financially comfortable, successful family men – not to mention the rich, famous and powerful ones – who should be speaking out about how their lives were positively impacted because their partners had access to abortion? Where are all the congressmen testifying, as many congresswomen have done, about how having that choice when they were younger allowed them to be where they are today?

Where are all the letters to the editor, Facebook posts and tweets from men grateful they had the option not to become parents before they were ready for that enormous responsibility? This is not just a women’s issue. Men must speak up now and tell their stories. Your voices – or your silence – could make all the difference.

Pat Grigadean, Austin

Are we experiencing the impact

of GOP denial of climate change?

Re: May 15 article, "ERCOT urges Texans to cut back on power usage over weekend."

Because it is May in Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is warning consumers that there may not be enough power to keep our air conditioners running.

While this sounds like the setup for a bad joke, it raises the question, are we experiencing the concrete consequences of decades of Republican denial of climate change?

While May is on track to be the hottest May on record, higher than normal temperatures in summer (and colder than normal temperatures in winter) are consistent with climate change predictions.

Given we lack the political leadership to ensure Texas has reliable generation it is up to consumers who have the ability to install solar and standby generation to protect our apparently aged and decrepit grid from melting down.

Brendan Boerner, Cedar Park

Buffalo mass shootings red flags?

We're ignoring ones from the GOP.

Recently, I heard on the radio that investigators were looking into “red flags” in the Buffalo mass shooter’s history, as if warning signs could have stopped this senseless tragedy, if only someone had paid attention.

Why are we ignoring the “red flags” that are everywhere in our country, coming from right-wing media and Republican politicians, like Elise Stefanik and Ron DeSantis, among others?

Influential voices like these loudly and constantly trumpet the very talking points, like the “great replacement theory,” espoused in the shooter’s white supremacist diatribe.

There is no mystery here. We are seeing the symptoms of a grave societal sickness that will prove to be terminal if we don’t diagnose and excise it from our nation, once and for all. We must all be part of the cure, or we will succumb to its evil.

Diana Spain, Austin

Comments / 0

Related
Texas Monthly

Anti-Trans Politics Has Won in the Texas GOP, But Its Main Figurehead Lost

For years you could barely scan right-wing media, especially in Texas, without hearing about the case of Jeff Younger, a North Texas dad furious that his estranged ex-wife allowed his child to socially transition to being a girl. Younger fought like hell to get his “son” back and faced unsympathetic courts and court-ordered psychologists, becoming a cause célèbre along the way. “A Texas family court stole my children from me, giving my ex-wife authority to transition my son . . . into a girl,” Younger’s website reports. “I’ve spent over a million dollars trying to stop my ex-wife and the courts from chemically castrating my son. An economic crisis for any family.”
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Tuesday despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges. Bush is the only member of his famous...
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Say They’ve Collected Enough Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization On Another Local Ballot

Texas activists announced on Wednesday that they have collected enough signatures to qualify a marijuana decriminalization initiative for the local November ballot in Killeen. This marks the latest success for Ground Game Texas, a progressive advocacy group that recently championed a decriminalization measure in Austin that voters overwhelmingly approved at the ballot earlier this month.
TEXAS STATE
8 News Now

‘Everybody is watching’ runoff for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

The eyes of the nation are watching a runoff election today for a South Texas border district that pits a long-time Democratic incumbent against an immigration lawyer who used to intern in his office. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his tenth term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district "needs change."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
City
Buffalo, TX
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoes marijuana legalization bill

WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoed a bill Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. The Delaware House approved House Bill 371 earlier this month, which would remove all civil and criminal penalties for adults 21 and older to possess or transfer an ounce or less of marijuana.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Elise Stefanik
Texas Monthly

Remembering the Texas Town That Did, Indeed, Start the Fire

It was at one time the social and economic center for Stephen F. Austin’s colony, but today fewer than a thousand people live in the rural community of San Felipe, whose history contains a surprising tale of sacrifice during the Texas Revolution. Now a $12 million museum commemorates the...
AUSTIN, TX
thecentersquare.com

Austin residents brace for higher property taxes as school enrollment declines

(The Center Square) – Austin Independent School District, the largest taxing authority in Travis County, recently commiserated with local homeowners regarding rising property taxes that will fund its schools. Earlier this year, the school district notified homeowners in the community "it's likely you felt the pang" of its most...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bernie Sanders backs Jessica Cisneros and her promises to Texas' working class

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Just over 500 supporters of Jessica Cisneros flooded the Second Baptist Church in San Antonio Friday, where Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigned for the progressive upstart ahead of Tuesday's primary runoff election. Sanders hopes Cisneros will add to the ranks of progressive lawmakers in Washington. "Jessica...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Ercot#Texans
kut.org

It's Election Day for the primary runoffs. Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday is Election Day for the primary runoff in Texas. Several races from the March primary went to a runoff, meaning no candidate seeking their party’s nomination got more than 50% of the vote. So now, the top two candidates in those races are facing off this month. The results will determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November.
TEXAS STATE
Mic

Matthew McConaughey spoke out after the horrific shooting in his hometown

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out on Tuesday night about the horrific mass shooting in his hometown. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he began in a statement posted on Twitter. “We can not exhale once again, make excuses, and accept this tragic reality as the status quo,” he continued.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy