The next fight for Janibek Alimkhanuly will either be a first shot at the full WBO middleweight title or his first official defense of the belt. A destructive second-round knockout of England’s Danny Dignum saw Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly emerge as the interim WBO middleweight titlist this past Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas. Days before the fight, both fighters were notified by the WBO to confirm that the winner would be next in line for full WBO titlist Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19KOs), who previously sought an interim super middleweight title but is now on the hook for a mandatory defense which must take place no later than November 17, or 180 days from last Saturday’s Alimkhanuly-Dignum clash.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO