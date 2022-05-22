ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man shot in downtown St. Louis overnight

By Dan Greenwald
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the back...

www.kmov.com

FOX 2

Woman shot in the hip in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the hip in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just off of Broadway. Police were at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Body found near I-64 and South Grand in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man’s body was found near I-64 and South Grand. The exact details of where or how the body was found are not clear at this time. The high-traffic area has a major highway, university campus, and is a hub for public transportation. Traffic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Kirkwood resident interrupts burglary in progress

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect was arrested, and another is on the run following an incident at a Kirkwood home. Police on scene told News 4 a resident in the area of Chelsea and Brownell discovered a burglary in progress Wednesday. A suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the resident before the duo ran off. One of the suspects was later arrested by police, but the second is on the loose.
KIRKWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

Visitation to be held for man killed in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A murder suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, the same day as the visitation of the murder victim, Christopher Brennan. Kyle Stone is set to appear in court at the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis at noon on Wednesday. He's accused of shooting and killing Christopher Brennan after a struggle in Brennan's backyard last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Peters man loses both legs in tragic hit-and-run in Chicago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Peters man is now learning to live his life without his legs, following a tragic hit-and-run incident in Chicago. “I just stayed near his head, told him to hold my hand...’Stay with me. I need you. the boys need you. Just stay here with me’,” said Amy Summary.
SAINT PETERS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Elizabeth Cooke Arrested for Car Break-in that Led to Viral Infamy

The saga of Elizabeth Cooke is over. Maybe. In August, the 37 year old was interrupted while breaking into a Jeep in Marine Villa. The man who owned the Jeep filmed his confrontation with her. Cooke ran away, leaving her phone behind. The phone contained evidence of a plethora of thefts and burglaries as well as what many believed was evidence that Cooke may have been involved in the suspicious death of 62-year-old Bobby Phillips.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 bodies found in Troy, Mo. home in apparent murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night. Police were called to the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive west of Troy, Mo. just past 9:30 p.m. for a shooting. Two adults were found shot and killed inside. No other suspects are being sought as evidence shows signs of a murder-suicide.
TROY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis area leaders react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area leaders have been reacting to the tragedy in Texas. Multiple leaders including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and Missouri Governor Mike Parson have all expressed sadness regarding the horrific mass shooting at  Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Y101

A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City to resume alleyway recycling

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is set to resume alleyway collections on May 31. “The Refuse Division services 80,000 households across the city, and we’ve been working tirelessly to resume alleyway recycling collection for St. Louisans,” said Streets Director Betherny Williams. “Our data-driven plan will help us increase our transparency and efficiency around waste collection and recycling, and the Refuse Division will consistently monitor our routes and make adjustments where necessary. St. Louisans can all do our part by reducing the amount of waste we produce and making sure we are educated around the proper way to recycle.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO

