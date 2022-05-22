Man shot in downtown St. Louis overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is set to resume alleyway collections on May 31. “The Refuse Division services 80,000 households across the city, and we’ve been working tirelessly to resume alleyway recycling collection for St. Louisans,” said Streets Director Betherny Williams. “Our data-driven plan will help us increase our transparency and efficiency around waste collection and recycling, and the Refuse Division will consistently monitor our routes and make adjustments where necessary. St. Louisans can all do our part by reducing the amount of waste we produce and making sure we are educated around the proper way to recycle.”
