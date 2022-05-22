Man shot in downtown St. Louis overnight

The saga of Elizabeth Cooke is over. Maybe. In August, the 37 year old was interrupted while breaking into a Jeep in Marine Villa. The man who owned the Jeep filmed his confrontation with her. Cooke ran away, leaving her phone behind. The phone contained evidence of a plethora of thefts and burglaries as well as what many believed was evidence that Cooke may have been involved in the suspicious death of 62-year-old Bobby Phillips.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO