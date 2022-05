WEST MICHIGAN - High pressure building in to the Great Lakes today will do two things: One, bring us some sunshine today, and two produce mainly clear skies, light winds, and cold temperatures tonight. The National Weather Service has posted a FROST ADVISORY for our northern counties of Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta tonight into Monday morning. We expect temperatures there to dip into the 30s with areas of frost likely. Make sure to cover the vegetation or bring the plants inside.

NEWAYGO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO