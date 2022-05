New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sets the record straight on his hockey fandom. Zach Wilson has an identity crisis on his hands when it comes to his NHL fandom. Mere weeks after he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets quarterback captured the hearts of New York Islanders fans by going wild with Jets teammates during Isles playoff games at Nassau Coliseum. Wilson, Dan Feeney, and other Jets players cheered on Long Island’s local team through a playoff run that fell just one victory shy of the Stanley Cup Finals.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO