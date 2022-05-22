Veggie Dumplings [Vegan]

Super easy, quick and delicious, this Grilled Corn recipe is a tasty side dish that goes with so many meals. Dress it up or down, grilled corn is always a hit!. One of my favorite vegetables to make on the grill (besides potatoes) is corn! Grilled corn is so flavorful, juicy and crisp. This is hands down my favorite way to make corn on the cob! It is super easy, effortless and you can pretty much dress your corn up or down with various toppings. Ready in 15 minutes this corn goes great with any of your meals which makes it the absolute perfect side dish! If you want to up your grilling game, then you absolutely must make this Grilled Corn Recipe!

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO