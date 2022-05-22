ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Veggie Dumplings [Vegan]

By Harriet Porterfield
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 cup brussel sprouts (or sub more cabbage) Prepare wrappers by mixing flour, cornflour and salt in a medium size bowl. Slowly add in hot water until a dough forms. You may not need all of it, or a little extra, depending on your flour. Knead for 3-4 minutes until the...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Easy Baked Tilapia Recipe

If you're looking for a dinner that's light, flavorful, and refreshing, then the easy baked tilapia is a no-brainer. As the title of the recipe suggests, this fish is super easy to make and it comes complete with a lemon garlic sauce that adds an abundance of flavor. Tilapia is a great fish to work with in the kitchen since it's easily found in most grocery stores. It's also super affordable, unlike some other types of fish.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Blueberry Cake

I love this blueberry cake not only because it showcases my favorite berry of summer, but also because it’s the type of cake that you can enjoy any time of day. It’s perfect for dessert, of course, but a slice can also be enjoyed as an afternoon or late-night snack and tastes great with coffee the next morning.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumplings#Flour#Food Processor#Food Drink
Greatist

Say Hello to Jicama, a Tasty Root with Serious Nutritional Value

Jicama, a root vegetable, is a solid source of essential nutrients. It’s also very versatile and can be used in lots of delicious dishes. Ever heard of jicama? If not, you’re missing out. This root vegetable is packed with essential nutrients and loaded with all kinds of potential health benefits. It’s also versatile enough to really spark your imagination in the kitchen.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

ALMOND BERRY CRUMBLE PIE

This Almond Berry Crumble Pie is super easy to make and absolutely delicious, topped with ice cream. If you like sweet and tart together, this is the perfect pie for you. The combination of strawberries and raspberries is so good, and then you add the almond crumble topping, which is a game-changer. This pie would be a great addition to any summer gathering!
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

PINEAPPLE CRISP

This recipe for pineapple crisp is a great dessert served with ice cream or whipped cream on top. It is delicious with your morning coffee and with milk as a snack anytime. This is a quick and easy recipe you can throw together anytime you need something sweet to serve family and friends. It is good both summer and winter. Be sure to check out our recipe for Southern Apple Crisp, too. These are both recipes you will return to time and again. Add these great recipes to your recipe box for future reference or pin. You can reheat this crisp in the microwave if you like it hot or eat it cold right out of the fridge.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
In Style

How to Make Your Nails Grow Longer, Stronger, and Healthier

Maybe you took a break from acrylics during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and discovered that you like au natural nails, or maybe you want to DIY one of the nail art trends you've saved from Instagram. Whatever scenario is inspiring you to grow out your nails, there are a few tips and tricks you can do to help them grow long and strong.
SKIN CARE
Bon Appétit

Lush Vanilla Berry Pudding

Did banana pudding make you promises it couldn’t keep? Did it turn out to be just a bowl of runny custard with sad, weepy, brown bananas studded throughout? This is banana pudding’s usual MO and it’s time to fix it! But the thing is, I (and so many of us at Bon Appétit) hate bananas. Something about the texture. So this is my gift to our exclusive banana haters’ club: banana pudding—but no bananas allowed. Just the joy of ripe, tangy summer berries running amok in buttery vanilla pudding and cream, plus a handful of crunchy vanilla wafers. Your banana pudding could never!
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

30-Minute Pineapple Chicken Skillet with Broccoli Is Faster Than a Trip to Hawaii

After reminiscing over old family travel photos of my husband’s grandparents, we starting talking about the places we would like to visit to make our own family travel memories. Where would you like to travel to? Hawaii is at the top of our list. Can you believe I have never been to Hawaii? Seriously. When Hawaii came into the conversation I started having a craving for Hawaiian-inspired flavors.
HAWAII STATE
thecountrycook.net

Grilled Corn

Super easy, quick and delicious, this Grilled Corn recipe is a tasty side dish that goes with so many meals. Dress it up or down, grilled corn is always a hit!. One of my favorite vegetables to make on the grill (besides potatoes) is corn! Grilled corn is so flavorful, juicy and crisp. This is hands down my favorite way to make corn on the cob! It is super easy, effortless and you can pretty much dress your corn up or down with various toppings. Ready in 15 minutes this corn goes great with any of your meals which makes it the absolute perfect side dish! If you want to up your grilling game, then you absolutely must make this Grilled Corn Recipe!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Crispy Fried Rice Waffles

If you love crispy rice, then say hello to the best way to reheat leftover fried rice! While you usually cook the rice over direct flame to create the crispy scorched layer on the bottom of the pot, this recipe from my cookbook Indulgent Eats at Home uses the waffle maker to easily make crispy rice with a fun presentation. It works even better when the rice is cold, so it makes reheating leftovers just as easy as using the microwave, but with the benefit of getting crispy rice.
RECIPES
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Genius Tip For Keeping Olive Oil Fresh

Experts say buying olive oil is like buying wine. There are subtle differences in taste that vary depending on its region of origin, and less expensive bottles often lack the character that is detectable in more premium varieties (via Well+Good). Grocery stores often offer olive oils that range substantially in price, from less than $10 to more than $50, and some that even sell in the three digits. According to Real Simple, while you don't have to break the bank, spending a bit more for a good bottle of the extra-virgin stuff can pay off. It does some heavy lifting in the flavor department, whether it's used to elevate simple dishes, finish off soups and salads or brighten up roasted vegetables.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Classic Piña Colada Recipe

When most people think of a piña colada, they think of kicking back on a beach, soaking up the sun, and sure, getting caught in the rain. The drink pretty much goes hand-in-hand with hot weather and makes a great pool day beverage. Of course, you can also make the cocktail kid-friendly by removing the rum. Trust us: The kids go wild over them, too!
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

Make your own pan pizza just like an Italian family-run pizzeria that Stanley Tucci visited

(CNN) — Most people think pan pizza and they think of mega American pizza chains, but one family-run Italian pizzeria has been baking this classic for more than 60 years. When Adriano Lazzeri's father opened up Il Cavaliere Restaurant in 1958, pizza al padellino (meaning "pizza in a little pan") was a brand-new concept. The restaurant in Turin, Italy, catered to factory workers, who went wild for it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Crispy Golden Shrimp Burgers

Everyone has their favorite crustacean-and-bread combo. Lobster rolls, crab cakes…the list goes on. But for me shrimp burgers reign supreme. Probably influenced by the TV commercials for Japanese chain MOS Burger I watched growing up, where kids wearing shorts joyfully chomp into burgers (cue the dramatic closeup of golden fried shrimp morphing into a patty), I can’t resist crispy shrimp nestled between buttered and toasted brioche buns. Create texture in your patties by cutting one third of the shrimp into chunky ½" pieces, while finely chopping the remaining quantity. With a bed of thinly sliced cabbage for freshness and a plop of egg salad that puts the whole thing over the top (in a good way), it’s childhood on a plate.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy