Mississippi State

Mississippi Stories: Scott Albert Johnson

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
“There are harmonica players and then there is Scott Albert Johnson… One of the best harp players in the world.” — Cashbox Music Reviews

Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with singer, songwriter and musician Scott Albert Johnson. Born in Jackson, Scott Albert Johnson moved around the U.S. before putting down roots back in Mississippi. A graduate of Harvard and Columbia, Johnson shares stories about his time as a kicker and then how his career as a musician took off. Ramsey and Johnson talk creativity, dreams and how to achieve them. Johnson also tells how to achieve balance in life rooted in family, friends and music.

Marshall Ramsey speaks with award-winning singer-songwriter Pam Confer about her latest song, positivity, and the beauty of Mississippi.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

