Mississippi Stories: Scott Albert Johnson

“There are harmonica players and then there is Scott Albert Johnson… One of the best harp players in the world.” — Cashbox Music Reviews

Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with singer, songwriter and musician Scott Albert Johnson. Born in Jackson, Scott Albert Johnson moved around the U.S. before putting down roots back in Mississippi. A graduate of Harvard and Columbia, Johnson shares stories about his time as a kicker and then how his career as a musician took off. Ramsey and Johnson talk creativity, dreams and how to achieve them. Johnson also tells how to achieve balance in life rooted in family, friends and music.

Marshall Ramsey speaks with award-winning singer-songwriter Pam Confer about her latest song, positivity, and the beauty of Mississippi.

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.