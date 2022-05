Members of Congress from Alabama on Wednesday celebrated the opening relay for flags that will be carried from Washington, D.C to the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Al. The Alabama Delegation -- United States Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Representatives Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Gary Palmer (AL-06)-- gathered at the World War II Memorial this morning for the Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB) Old Glory Relay opening ceremony. A charity founded in 2010 by two Syracuse, N.Y. natives, the mission of Team Red, White, and Blue is to help wounded veterans restart their lives.

