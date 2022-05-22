ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delores Reeder Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
Delores (Wolters) Reeder, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services are pending.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delores’ family and her arrangements.

Western Iowa Today

Burt Scott Obituary

Burl Edwin Scott was born August 24, 1928, in Macedonia, Iowa, to Richard and Bernice (Rounds) Scott. He entered heaven’s gate on May 6, 2022, at the age of 93. He graduated from Macedonia High School with the Class of 1946 and served a tour of duty with the US Army at Ft Leavenworth, Kansas, during the Korean War training troops. On April 16, 1952, he married Lois Gustafsen and to this union five children were born.
MACEDONIA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judith Ahrenholtz Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 79 year old Judith Ahrenholtz of Elk Horn will be at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Private family internment will be Friday, May 27th at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lori Christensen Obituary

Lori Christensen, 65, of Greenfield passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines. Funeral Services: Will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church with burial at the Greenfield Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow the burial at the church. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lawmaker Joining Coast Guard Auxiliary

(Des Moines, IA) — A western Iowa legislator cast his final vote in the Iowa House late last (Monday) night and then announced he was leaving for basic training for the U-S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs says members of the group are unpaid volunteers. The 62-year-old Jacobsen says for the past eight months he’s been getting fit and losing weight in order to qualify for basic training. He’s joining about 21-thousand other Americans who are volunteers in the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jacobsen says it will give him a new perspective on protecting Iowa’s waterways and flood prevention. Jacobsen is not seeking reelection to the House, but is considering a run for the state senate in 2024. Jacobsen is an attorney and a trust officer in a bank.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Denison-Schleswig, Clarinda, and St. Albert all produce medal winners at boys state tennis

(Waterloo) A 3rd place finish for Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis highlighted day two of the Boys State Tennis Tournament. Dahm and Reis won their first round match on Tuesday 6-3, 6-4 against a team from Ballard. They topped a squad from Waverly-Shell Rock 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Xavier’s duo of Declan Coe and Hugh Courter beat Denison-Schleswig’s tandem in the semifinals 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-4. Dahm and Ries rebounded with a 6-0, 6-3 decision in the 3rd place match over a team from Boone.
CLARINDA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Blood Center Sending Blood To Texas

(Des Moines, IA) — The Des Moines-based LifeServe Blood Center is sending blood to Texas to help the school shooting victims. LifeServe is part of a coalition of more than 35 blood centers across the U-S that have committed to collecting extra blood units on a rotating, on-call schedule. Spokeswoman, Danielle West, says they are sending blood even though their supply is low. She says they need more blood donors — especially O-negative and O-positive. She says you can to to their website: LifeServeBloodCenter.org to find a blood drive or donor center.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Priest Who Returned From Suspension Resigns

(Elkhart, IA) — A Catholic priest who was suspended by the Diocese of Des Moines in 2020 after allegations of inappropriate conduct has resigned from the parish he was recently assigned to in central Iowa. The Sunday bulletin at St. Mary/Holy Cross Parish in Elkhart says Reverand Jim Kirby has resigned. The bulletin says the Diocese hopes to fill the position, but no other priests are available at this time. Kirby was suspended in 2020 after he allegedly made comments in texts about his attraction to a 19-year-old student. He had been the Dowling Catholic girls’ cross country coach for many years. Kirby was assigned to the Elkhart parish in April after the diocese said he completed a professional program addressing mental health issues.
ELKHART, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit with Allen Place

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were introduced to new staff members of Allen Place at the Rock Island Depot on Thursday. The Ambassadors met the new Executive Director, Doug Hanigar, who was born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma. He and his wife and children moved to Atlantic in late December 2021. Doug was previously working in administration at a 320-bed facility in Oklahoma and has enjoyed working with staff and residents in a small, more personal setting.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cherokee Office Charged After Accident

(Cherokee, IA) — An off-duty Cherokee police officer has been charged with a serious misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an injury accident. The Iowa State Patrol says 52-year-old Michael McGee of Cherokee was driving a pickup truck in Cherokee, when he allegedly struck a six-year-old female in the crosswalk. The patrol says McGee fled the scene and failed to return after the vehicle and driver had been identified. The girl was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center with injuries that include a concussion.
CHEROKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors hopeful to make IT hire soon

(Audubon) The vacant IT Position in Audubon County is getting closer to being filled. Eight applicants have submitted their name for the opening according to Doug Sorensen. Applications have been passed along to ICIT. “It’s a statewide group of IT professionals and they are very helpful to us with the hiring. When you are hiring someone in information technology you need the advice of people who actually know that field.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Red Oak Woman Charged with Child Abandonment

(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges for allegedly abandoning her 41-month-old child. Red Oak Rescue transported the baby from Zion Recovery to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where officers identified the baby and the mother. The mother showed up at the hospital two hours later. The woman, identified as 29-year-old Chantel Kaye Sperling, showed signs of impairment. Police administered a breath test on Sperling that registered .251, three times over the legal limit. Red Oak Police learned that the mother left the child at Zion Recovery and never returned.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two men were arrested on warrants in Adair County. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter Davis Vanwyk, 27, of Sioux City, Iowa, on May 20th on a warrant for Going Armed with Intent, Child Endangerment, Domestic Abuse Assault – Injury or Mental Illness – 1st Offense, and two counts of Harassment 1st Degree. Vanwyk was held on $10,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

AG Reaches Settlement In Deadly Digging Case

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s Attorney General has reached a settlement in lawsuits with a Marion County company in an “Iowa One Call” violation that resulted in death. The suit alleges M-C-S Communications failed on six occasions to call first when digging to install fiber optic cable in Pella in 2020. A company crew hit an electrical line with a jackhammer, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third in August of 2020. Other excavations damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line. M-C-S admitted to the violations and agreed to pay a 10-thousand dollar civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW graduate Gage Clay reflects on track career at ISU

(Ames) Gage Clay’s career as a sprinter at Iowa State has come to a close. The former AHSTW track star tells KSOM/KS95.7 Sports he enjoyed his time with the Cyclones. “It was fantastic. I always had a great time practicing and competing with everybody. I wouldn’t change it for the world, because it was a great experience.”
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested one person and received one incident report on Monday. Police arrested 26-year-old Ashley Kay Heston of Clearfield for driving while barred. Officers initially transported Heston to the Union County Jail and later transferred her to the Adams County Jail. Authorities held her on a $2,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three injured in Pottawattamie County accident

(Pottawattamie Co.) Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 28-year-old Betsy Shaddy of Neola was transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital by Underwood Fire and Rescue. 28-year-old Patrick Drazkowski and 26-year-old Mitchell Drazkowski, both of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, were transported to Mercy Hospital by Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
