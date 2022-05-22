Delores Reeder Obituary
Delores (Wolters) Reeder, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services are pending.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delores’ family and her arrangements.
Delores (Wolters) Reeder, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services are pending.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Delores’ family and her arrangements.
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.https://www.westerniowatoday.com
Comments / 0