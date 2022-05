The area around the historic Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is known as the "Surf District" and when there is a show going on there, the area is always hopping. With or without events happening, business is booming in the area, and to keep up with increased traffic, KIMT reports that two new restaurants are in the works this year. In addition, news broke this week on the launch of a feasibility study for the possible addition of a new boutique hotel.

