Bay County, FL

Bay County traffic advisory includes road, lane closures

3 days ago
niceville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay County during the week of May 22 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R....

niceville.com

niceville.com

State Road 85 resurfacing project in Crestview set to begin

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Work is scheduled to begin in June on a new $3.2 million project to resurface a 2.2-mile segment of State Road 85 (North Ferdon Boulevard) from U.S. 90 to north of Commerce Drive in Crestview, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced. The project is...
CRESTVIEW, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa County mosquito spraying schedule for 2022

The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol 4-4, a permethrin-base chemical,” said Brian Shepherd, Supervisor for Okaloosa County Mosquito Control. “Our...
WMBB

Panama City receives $30-million cash in insurance settlement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Panama City is getting another large settlement to put towards Hurricane Michael recovery. The city commission approved the memorandum with the Florida Municipal Insurance Trust Tuesday morning. The total value of the settlement is around $73-million. Around $40-million of that has been used already on immediate repairs […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Residents in Apalachicola are ‘bear-ing’ an unusual situation. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said numerous bear sightings have been reported. The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Civics...
APALACHICOLA, FL
niceville.com

Redfish workshops start June 1; in Panama City June 13

FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for redfish that include nine new management regions and modified recreational bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport limits. A workshop will be held on June 13...
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Truck vs. Okaloosa bridge median

Let’s get right into the news you need to know about this morning…. The Okaloosa County Mosquito Control Program sprays for mosquitoes county-wide excluding federal and state-owned land. Mosquito spray trucks generally begin operating 1 hour before sunset and/or in the 1 hour after sunrise. “We are spraying Kontrol...
WMBB

Franklin County sheriff accuses FWC of failing to respond to bear issue

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County authorities are still concerned about at least one bear, and maybe more, roaming around the county. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission has had a ‘cavalier’ attitude about black bears, like the one that was seen walking through a cemetery this weekend. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Sunday’s traffic crash on US 231 North

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update from DPD:. On May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 6:05 pm the Dothan Police were dispatched to serious wreck on Montgomery Highway and Barrington Road. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver is a Hispanic Male, Benjamin Flores, 35 years of age. The...
DOTHAN, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations... Bruce, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Freeport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down portion of Highway 90 in Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene at a fatal crash Monday afternoon. The incident happened at Highway 90 at Mare Creek Drive. Highway 90 is completely blocked at Mare Creek Drive because of the crash. Traffic is being diverted from Highway 90 at Highway 393 and at Highway 285. This […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

New arrests made in Panama City Beach riot

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that 15 more people have now been charged in connection to a riot at Walmart on Front Beach Road back in March. Using social media, the PCBPD identified the suspects, all from Alabama. They are between the ages of 17 and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Wind damage reports from around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms rolled through the region earlier this afternoon and caused damage in multiple locations. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of reports we have received thus far:. HOUSTON COUNTY:. Multiple trees and powerlines down on the east side of Dothan near Ashford and Columbia with...
DOTHAN, AL
niceville.com

EFCU Bluewater Bay branch manager recognized for 30 years of service

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Eglin Federal Credit Union (EFCU) has recognized Susan Coup, its Bluewater Bay branch manager, with a celebration in honor of 30 years of service. “I love what I do and have enjoyed serving our members at EFCU for 30 years!” said Coup. Coup joined the...
wtvy.com

Damage reported as strong storms moved through Wiregrass.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has received several reports of damage after strong storms moved through the area Sunday. · In Henry County, a big swing set was blown over near Capps. · A wind gust of 47mph was reported at the Early County...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Bobcat recovering after being run over on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bobcat is recovering after it was hit on Highway 231 near Bertha Jackson Road just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Bear Creek Feline Center was called out to assist with the removal of the injured Florida Bobcat. When they arrived, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and FWC officers […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. North Central Gulf of Mexico: An area of low pressure is located over the north-central Gulf of Mexico about 150 miles south of Pensacola, Florida. This system is producing disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama, and over the central and northern Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and strong upper-level winds should prevent significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast later tonight or on Monday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected to continue across portions of the central Gulf Coast and will spread across the southeast U.S. during the next day or so. Additional information on the rainfall and flooding potential can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Forecast Office and Excessive Rainfall Outlooks issued by the Weather Prediction Center. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.
PENSACOLA, FL

