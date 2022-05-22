Firefighters investigating if intense lightning from overnight storms sparked fire in SW Houston

Firefighters are looking into whether intense lightning we saw during overnight storms sparked a fire in southwest Houston

Twelve people are out of their homes after a fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Victoria Park Apartments on South Course near Elmsworth.

Houston Fire Department Arson Team arrived at the scene and is looking into what might have sparked the fire.

Firefighters say two apartments were on fire and two additional ones suffered from water damage.

Everyone evacuated on their own, according to officials. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

About 12 people, including four children, are displaced and the American Red Cross are on their way to help them.

One of HFD's division chiefs said they are dealing with a shortage in manpower at the moment, which would have delayed their response. Luckily, there were crews nearby from another apartment fire in the area.

ABC13 asked if the rain from Sunday's storm helped firefighters in their efforts.