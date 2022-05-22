ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Firefighters investigating if intense lightning from overnight storms sparked fire in SW Houston

By Rosie Nguyen
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWRfP_0fmXwdlO00

Firefighters are looking into whether intense lightning we saw during overnight storms sparked a fire in southwest Houston

Twelve people are out of their homes after a fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Victoria Park Apartments on South Course near Elmsworth.

Houston Fire Department Arson Team arrived at the scene and is looking into what might have sparked the fire.

Firefighters say two apartments were on fire and two additional ones suffered from water damage.

Everyone evacuated on their own, according to officials. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

About 12 people, including four children, are displaced and the American Red Cross are on their way to help them.

One of HFD's division chiefs said they are dealing with a shortage in manpower at the moment, which would have delayed their response. Luckily, there were crews nearby from another apartment fire in the area.

ABC13 asked if the rain from Sunday's storm helped firefighters in their efforts.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

HPD: Argument leads to deadly shooting in Acres Homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument between roommates lead to a deadly shooting in Acres Homes on Tuesday night. It happened before 10 p.m. Near West Gulf Bank Road and Antoine Drive. Houston police say a witness saw the victim and his roommate outside having an argument. At some point...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

[PHOTOS] Recognize this machete stabbing suspect?

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division released new photos of a man wanted in stabbing in northwest Houston. Authorities need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Authorities said that on Saturday, October 30,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed at homeless encampment in southwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in southwest Houston Monday. It happened at 8988 Glenmont Dr. around 9:33 p.m. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, an adult Hispanic male in his 40′s was located...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Fire Department#Southwest Houston#Firefighters#The American Red Cross#Hfd
fox26houston.com

1 transported to hospital after crash with fire truck in SE Houston

HOUSTON - One person was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a car and a fire truck in southeast Houston, officials say. The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of the Gulf Freeway. According to the Houston Fire Department, a fire engine was blocking...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Houston, Texas Woman Died After Falling Overboard on Cruise to Alaska

What happened on the Alaska Cruise where a Houston, Texas woman fell overboard? It’s a question that will be asked many times but we will probably never fully understand what took place. According to ABC 13 Authorities in Alaska are now looking into the events that lead up to 40-year-old Houston, Texas resident Selena Pau Pres falling overboard on a cruise ship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
cw39.com

Thieves put on notice when it comes to catalytic converters

HOUSTON (CW39) — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts around the Harris County area and the country, the County has and enough. It’s now setting up new rules and regulations when it comes to who can and can’t get money for used catalytic converters. Harris County...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 Houston residents arrested for Theft of Property in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department arrested Calvin Coutee, 23, and Graylon Wilson, 18, of Houston, for the charge of Theft of Property. On Saturday, May 21, at 4:10 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 100 block of Cornwall Drive. The caller described the suspect vehicle during the report.
VICTORIA, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Texas Man Provided Tip On Friend Who Vanished A Few Months Before Him

53-year-old Christopher Flores worked as a valve technician for Relevant Solutions on Sam Houston Parkway in Houston, Texas. On Saturday, August 21, 2021, Fox 26 reports Christopher told some friends he was going to meet up with someone. On Monday, August 23, 2021, his mother, Gloria Flores, received a phone call from Christopher's apartment complex. She told Fox 26 that Christopher failed to answer any calls from the apartment office, and his truck, a green 1995 Chevrolet c15 pick-up with license plate MXH7933, was not in the complex.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body found after dozens of shots fired in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered after a possibly related shooting in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Police arrived to a scene at E. 36th Street around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday after a call was received about a shooting. Police say they found a large...
iheart.com

Eight People Airlifted + Over 100 People Arrested In Galveston Jeep Weekend

A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy was among eight people airlifted to the hospital this weekend, according to reports. Another 30 people were transported by ambulance. More than 100 people were arrested on the peninsula over the weekend, according to authorities. Deputies said they responded to multiple assaults, fights, and...
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy