It is no exaggeration to say Pep Guardiola has transformed football. But what is perhaps less discussed is how English football has changed Guardiola. The methods honed at Barcelona and Bayern Munich have evolved, and will continue to do so following the signing of Erling Haaland. That deal alone says a lot about how Manchester City's manager has adapted his footballing vision over the past six years.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO