Gun safety advocates recognize 2 Duval County students for artwork highlighting gun violence crisis

moms demand action (Photographer:)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Volunteers from nonprofit Moms Demand Action, in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, will recognize Akila Jayaraman of Stanton College Prep and Anaya King of Raines High School for their artwork.

STORY: Man caught on security video punching woman inside Arlington gas station arrested

Volunteers with Moms Demand Action in Jacksonville invited students in grades 6-8 and grades 9-12 to participate in a poster contest to highlight the many ways gun violence affects individuals and communities and to remember the lives lost or changed by gun violence.

The winning posters will be on display at The BookMark in Neptune Beach, along with recent books that describe the impact of gun violence, the politics of gun safety laws and preventable solutions. The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. at 220 First Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266. Public attendees are welcome.

The contest comes right before both Wear Orange Weekend and National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3. Wear Orange Weekend originated on June 2, 2015 — what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. The event began with teenagers in Chicago, who wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya, after she was shot and killed.

Today, Wear Orange Weekend honors Hadiya and the more than 110 Americans shot and killed every day, as well as the hundreds more who are wounded.

STORY: Vystar opening select branches to help customers during blackout

The year 2021 was one of the deadliest years on record for gun violence in the United States. Gun violence increased at the same time the COVID-19 pandemic struck and those impacts continue to devastate communities and families across the country.

The #wearorange movement hopes to address this issue and continues to raise awareness so that the United States doesn’t experience a similar, deadly year.

Every year, #WearOrange expands, as community partners and gun safety advocates hold events from gatherings, to community beautification projects, donation drives and Wear Orange walks. This year, advocates will once again participate in every state and Washington, D.C.

©2022 Cox Media Group