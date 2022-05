ALBANY | A new New York State Regents Examination, United States History and Government (Framework), that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 1 has been canceled. The exam was developed by New York State-certified social studies teachers over two years ago and field-tested to confirm the exam’s content is educationally sound was canceled due to content on the exam that has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent mass shooting in Buffalo according to the New York State Education Department.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO