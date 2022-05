Nags Head town manager Andy Garman is making some interesting recommendations for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. The biggest change to the budget is the creation of a Capital Investment Fund (CIF). This will be a separate fund used for capital items like infrastructure projects or expensive equipment and will allow the town to plan long-term for these needs. A CIF fund will allow the town to pay cash for the majority of these expenditures. The fund will be seeded with $6 million from the fund balance, “which has been growing significantly due to increases in revenues over the last few years,” according to the town manager’s written message included with the budget proposal.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO