Roanoke, VA

Managing CDI in the Ambulatory Setting

By John Parkinson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators sought information on how the infection is treated in outpatient clinics. (CDI) management in the inpatient setting has been well-documented, so a team of investigators at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Virginia, wanted to see how patients in their ambulatory settings were going through the continuum of care....

