Davidson County, TN

One dead after shooting at Margaret Robertson Apartments

 3 days ago
Metro Police have identified 26-year-old Reggae Kelly as the man killed in the shooting at the Margaret Robertson Apartments in Hermitage.

Police say witnesses reported finding Kelly at approximately 5:15 a.m. bleeding and unconscious behind the wheel of a Hyundai Kona SUV in the parking lot of Margaret Robertson Apartments in Hermitage. Two other people were standing at the vehicle.

The witnesses told the two individuals that Kelly needed to be rushed to Summit Medical Center. Kelly was moved to the back seat and one of the two drove the Hyundai to Summit, but did not stay.

Police report Kelly was found to have a gunshot wound to his thigh and have not ruled out the possibility that Kelly died from an accidental self-inflicted wound. A loaded pistol was found in the Hyundai near the driver’s seat. Kelly’s death is unclassified at the moment. The investigation is continuing.

Crime & Safety
