Voters have some choices to make about the future of American democracy on Nov. 8 | PennLive Editorial

By PennLive Editorial Board
 3 days ago
The choices Pennsylvania voters will face this fall couldn’t be starker. In Tuesday’s still undecided Republican primary to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are separated by a sliver of votes and a potential recount looms. Oz won Donald Trump’s endorsement, and the former president has...

Comments / 58

Deborah Stone
3d ago

The mail in ballots have to go. It shouldn't take days or weeks to count ballots. Plus Penn Live,your Leftist views are hanging out for Everyone to see. No one wants your Opinions. Try focusing on just the facts and the straight news.

Reply(27)
35
Guy Bloom
3d ago

The choice is clear vote blue for more lockdowns, Bidenflation, higher gas prices, grooming children, loss of rights and cackling or do the right thing and vote red to give the country a chance.

Reply(10)
28
pieman
3d ago

Absolutely do you want more inflation more nonsense then vote for dummycrats progressives fetterman and Shapiro. If you wants return to normalcy vote for mastrano and eitherOz or McCormick

Reply
18
CBS Pittsburgh

McCormick's lawsuit to count all mail-in votes brings wrath of GOP

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With Mehmet Oz leading Dave McCormick by just under a thousand votes for the Senate Republican nomination, McCormick has gone to court in a move that is splitting the Republican Party.In a lawsuit filed first in Commonwealth Court, McCormick and his campaign committee are asking the court to order the counting of all undated but received on-time mail-in ballots.In a statement to KDKA, Chuck Cooper, chief legal counsel to the McCormick campaign, said, "Because all ballots are time stamped by the county boards of elections on receipt, a voter's handwritten date is meaningless.  All timely ballots of...
FOX 43

After primary, Mastriano rejoins closed Senate GOP meetings

Fallout from last week's primary election has been playing out in the Pennsylvania General Assembly in recent days, including punishment for two lawmakers who worked to unseat fellow incumbents. In the Senate, GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano was allowed back inside the Republican caucus’ closed-door meetings Monday. Mastriano, R-Franklin,...
CNN

Opinion: Pennsylvania has a primary problem

(CNN) — Pennsylvania, one of the nation's political bellwethers, is working to wrap up a chaotic and acrimonious primary season. Based on my analysis of the available data, the primary was the first one in the Commonwealth's 235-year history in which voters had the chance to vote for candidates in open gubernatorial and US Senate races, new state House and Senate districts, and new congressional districts. It was an historic opportunity for voters -- except independent voters, who are barred from Pennsylvania primaries -- to make a mark on the future of their communities.
LehighValleyLive.com

Hours after 21 killed at Texas school, Lehigh Valley congresswoman looks for answers in town hall

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild came to a town hall Tuesday night with updates for constituents, but she also came looking for ideas on stemming the national nightmare of gun violence. “Ordinarily I would suggest that we have a moment of silence, but it seems like we’ve been doing a lot of moments of silence in this country for a while now,” she said inside Palmer Township’s Chrin Community Center during the town hall live-streamed on Facebook.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s broken property tax system needs fixing | PennLive letters

Local school property taxes raise $16 billion a year for education. In February 2022, Pennsylvania State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) proposed a bill to eliminate school property taxes. Indeed, the bill would make it illegal for school districts to implement property taxes. But such dramatic action begs the divisive question. Who should pay for the $16 billion in lost education funding?
pghcitypaper.com

Summer Lee wins, paves way to becoming first Black woman from Pennsylvania in Congress

Three days after primary Election Day results were too close to call on May 17, the race for U.S. Congress in District 12 now has a proclaimed winner: state Rep. Summer Lee. The Associated Press called the results for Lee shortly after 6 p.m. on Fri., May 20, following a contentious five-way battle for the House seat. The race included over $3 million in ads purchased by United Democracy Project, a super PAC with ties to pro-Israel, pushing for Lee's closest opponent, Squirrel Hill attorney Steve Irwin, to win with claims that Lee isn't a "real Democrat."
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
morethanthecurve.com

How the local area voted for governor and senator compared to the rest of Pennsylvania

So how did voters in the Borough of Conshohocken, Plymouth Township, Borough of West Conshohocken, and Whitemarsh Township vote in the races for governor and senator compared to the rest of Pennsylvania? Did they pick the winner? Or did they have another preferred candidate?. Please note that the totals shown...
FOX 43

Lawmakers call for teaching more AAPI history in schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As a child growing up in the Philly suburbs, Serena Nguyễn was ashamed of her last name. “It was a strange, unfamiliar, hard-to-pronounce sound connecting me to a land distant in time and space. It seemed un-American,” said Nguyễn, who has since become a community activist and founded anti-prejudice nonprofit Pop the Bubble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
