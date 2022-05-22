Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Stuart

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports an Atlantic man was arrested Friday (May 20th), in connection with a fatal accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021, in Cass County. Authorities say 27-year-old Bryce Baker was taken into custody on Cass County warrants for: Homicide by vehicle – Operating under the influence (A Class-B Felony); Driving While License denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Driving on the Wrong side of a two-way highway. As previously reported, the Iowa State Patrol said a 2001 Lincoln LS driven by Bryce Baker was traveling south on 620th/Olive Street at around 5:30-a.m., Oct. 25th, when the car crossed the center line of the road and struck a northbound 2010 Chevy pickup, head-on, just south of Dallas Road. A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson, of Humboldt, died at the scene. Baker, and the driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Bernard Sullivan, of Atlantic, were injured. Baker was being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 9-a.m., May 31st.

