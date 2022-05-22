ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Stuart

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ongoing Investigation by Greene County Sheriff’s Office Following Single Vehicle Crash Tuesday Night

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation following a Tuesday night single vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office, Grand Junction and Paton Fire Departments, Greene County Ambulance, along with the sheriff and deputies responded to the incident at 10:20pm on X Avenue near 170th Street. Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Meyer of Fort Dodge lost control of her 2014 GMC Acadia on X Avenue as it went into the west ditch and struck a driveway. The report shows airbags were deployed and Meyer was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance with suspected injuries.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: 3 injured after mail truck runs stop sign, police say

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. : WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The West Des Moines Police Department are releasing new information regarding the crash between a vehicle and a US mail truck that occurred at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday morning. The investigation found that Jeffery Ellis, 56, of Des Moines, the driver of the US mail truck failed […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Two-story Iowa home destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown firefighters battled a house fire overnight at 910 S. Second Ave. When crews arrived, they found a two-story residence with heavy smoke and fire conditions with exposure issues to adjacent properties, the Marshalltown Fire Department reported. Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a...
WHO 13

Urbandale police seek driver in road rage shooting

URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are working to find a driver who shot at a car during a road rage incident Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the 4900 block of NW Urbandale Drive around 7:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, according to the Urbandale Police Department. The victim told officers a […]
URBANDALE, IA
Atlantic Police report, 5/24/22 – Atlantic man arrested on Homicide by Vehicle warrant

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports an Atlantic man was arrested Friday (May 20th), in connection with a fatal accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021, in Cass County. Authorities say 27-year-old Bryce Baker was taken into custody on Cass County warrants for: Homicide by vehicle – Operating under the influence (A Class-B Felony); Driving While License denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Driving on the Wrong side of a two-way highway. As previously reported, the Iowa State Patrol said a 2001 Lincoln LS driven by Bryce Baker was traveling south on 620th/Olive Street at around 5:30-a.m., Oct. 25th, when the car crossed the center line of the road and struck a northbound 2010 Chevy pickup, head-on, just south of Dallas Road. A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson, of Humboldt, died at the scene. Baker, and the driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Bernard Sullivan, of Atlantic, were injured. Baker was being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 9-a.m., May 31st.
ATLANTIC, IA
WHO 13

SUV catches fire after hitting utility pole in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether sleep deprivation caused a driver to hit a utility pole and flip their vehicle Monday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 8:00 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 29th Street. A Des Moines Police Officer on the scene told WHO 13 that the driver of an SUV […]
DES MOINES, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Rollover accident sends two teens to hospital

NORFOLK - Two teens were hospitalized in Omaha after a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound car on Old Highway 8 southeast of Norfolk lost control on the gravel road and rolled ejecting the female passenger onto the roadway.
NORFOLK, NE
WHO 13

Traffic scanning cameras lead Urbandale Police to suspect

URBANDALE, Iowa — Just last week a man wanted on multiple charges was captured with the help of a very unique system. The truck the wanted man was driving was identified by the Urbandale Police Department’s new Flock cameras.  The cameras flag license plates against a database of crime and missing person cases. After a short […]
URBANDALE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Department Report May 16-22, 2022

It should be noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Theft: Officer took to a report of extortion in the 100 block of S. 10th St. Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S....
PERRY, IA
kjan.com

Red Oak woman arrested on Felony abandonment & Child endangerment charges

(Red Oak, Iowa) – A call from Zion Recovery Services in Red Oak about an abandoned, 41-day-old male child Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of the mother on Felony and other charges. Red Oak Police reports after the child was left with a counselor at Zion, his mother, 29-year-old Chantel Kaye Sperling, of Red Oak, left, and never returned. Red Oak Rescue transported the baby to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where they were able to identify the boy and his mother.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Creston Police report, 5/24/22

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report 26-year-old Ashley Kay Heston, of Clearfield, was arrested Monday night at Greater Regional Health, in Creston. Heston was charged with Driving While Barred. She was transported to the Union County Jail and later transferred to the Adams County Jail, where her cash/surety bond was set at $2,000.
KCCI.com

A special bond: Firefighter helps rescue 5-year-old stuck in slide

NORWALK, Iowa — A Norwalk firefighter and a little boy now have a special bond after a daring slide rescue. Firefighter Mark Muerner helped rescue 5-year-old River over the weekend. River got stuck in the tube of a playground slide with a broken arm. When EMT came to rescue...
NORWALK, IA
kjan.com

Mills County Sheriff’s report, 5/24/22

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday (today), reports 42-year-old Carolin Sue Mills,of Avoca, was arrested at around 1:25-a.m. today, on Highway 34. She was taken into custody under a Pottawattamie County warrant for three counts of Failure to Appear in court. Mills’ bond was set at $100,000. And, late Monday morning, 39-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins, of Malvern, was arrested at the Mills County Courthouse, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. His bond was set at $10,000.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Police: 14-year-old fired gun in Marshalltown dispute

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A 14-year-old is in custody facing multiple charges after Marshalltown police say he fired a gun during an altercation at a city park. The incident happened Monday night at Arnold Park in the 100 block of South 7th Street, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. Officers were called to the park on […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

3 arrested on separate charges Monday morning (5/23) in Montgomery County

(Emerson, Iowa) – A traffic stop east of Emerson at around 1:25-a.m. today (Monday), in Montgomery County, resulted in the arrest of three people on drug and/or other charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During an investigation, 60-year-old John Henry Doyle, of Omaha, on a felony warrant for domestic assault a felony warrant for theft. Doyle was being held in the Montgomery County Jail while awaiting extradition to Nebraska.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three People arrested following Traffic Stop in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three –people on drug-related charges early Monday morning. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:25 a.m. on Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During the investigation, authorities arrested 60-year-old John Henry Doyle of Omaha, on felony warrants for domestic assault, and theft. Deputies arrested 51-year-old Buffie Lynn Kackley of Omaha for unlawful possession of prescription pills. Authorities also arrested 29-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Red Oak for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Minor injuries reported following an accident in Creston

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the driver of a 2000 Buick Lucerne suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries during a single-vehicle accident that occurred at around 5:20-a.m., Saturday. 18-year-old Colby Wayne Burg, of Creston, was traveling south on Elm Street and was looking at his phone to check a music app, when he lost control of the car.
CRESTON, IA

