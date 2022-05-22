ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Bridlington by-election date set after death of councillor

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA date has been set for a by-election in Bridlington after a councillor's death from cancer. East Riding of Yorkshire Conservative councillor Chad Chadwick died from liver cancer in April at the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Election#Councillor#North Yorkshire#Bbc Yorkshire#Uk#Yorkshire Conservative#Bbc East Yorkshire
BBC

Ava White: Boy showed 'callous disregard after stabbing girl'

A boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White showed a "callous disregard" after her stabbing, a court has heard. Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death in Liverpool on 25 November 2021. A 14-year-old, who denies murder and manslaughter, claims he accidentally stabbed Ava in self-defence after a row over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Ritchie death: Gambling addictive as heroin, addict's parents say

The parents of a gambling addict who took his own life say the dangers of betting should be treated like those of smoking. Jack Ritchie, 24, who became hooked on fixed-odds terminals in his teens, died while working in Vietnam. Mum Liz and dad Charles want stronger messaging about problem...
GAMBLING
BBC

Nottingham woman stole funds raised after baby girl's death

A woman who raised £1,000 in memory of a baby girl but then stole the money has been jailed. Chanel Bailey, 26, from Nottingham, set up the campaign after befriending a woman whose premature baby had died. Police said she withdrew £935 from the account on 21 January 2020....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukrainian mum and son left homeless 'after host demanded money'

A Ukrainian refugee rehomed under a government scheme has claimed she and her teenage son were left homeless after being manipulated by their hosts. The woman, 45, who fled Bucha, north of Kyiv, came to north-east England on 16 April but said she was asked for money and told to leave after three weeks.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Nikki Allan case: Man charged with 1992 Sunderland murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was killed almost 30 years ago. Nikki Allan went missing after leaving her grandparents' home in the Wear Garth area of Sunderland in October 1992. Her body was found in an abandoned building a short distance away....
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brothers jailed for Rotherham mobility scooter row killing

Two brothers have been jailed for killing a man in a row over a mobility scooter. Gareth Leach, 28, and Kyle Martin, 22, assaulted Dean Williamson, 45, at his Rotherham home, after he had stolen the disability aid from their mother. He died in hospital hours after the attack on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Vicious' pair who left man in coma given suspended sentences

Two men whose "vicious attack" left a man in a coma for 12 days and needing to learn to walk and talk again have been given suspended sentences. Lancashire Police said Mohammed Asib Ali, 23, punched Mitchell Gibbons to the ground during an argument in Preston city centre in February 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two men jailed for murdering Rochdale taxi driver in burger row

Two men have been jailed for life for murdering a taxi driver after he asked one of them to stop eating a chicken burger and chips in his car. Ali Asghar, 39, suffered catastrophic head injuries after being attacked in Rochdale and was left "unrecognisable". Connor McPartland, 20, and Martin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Boy guilty of murdering girl, 12, in Snapchat row

A boy who stabbed a schoolgirl in a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. Ava White, 12, was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on on 25 November 2021. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told Liverpool...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to rapes

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has entered not guilty pleas to nine charges of sexual offences against six women. Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, denied all the charges, which include seven of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The French international is also accused of sexual assault and attempted rape. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Murder arrest after Radlett pool party death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a swimming pool at a party. Paramedics called police to a house in Theobald Street, in Radlett, Hertfordshire, at about 04:50 BST on Sunday. A man, aged in his 20s, was taken out of the pool...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Banbury gang jailed after victim's 'harrowing ordeal'

Members of a gang who trapped a woman in a flat before she was tortured, threatened and raped in a "horrendous and harrowing ordeal" have been jailed. The woman was assaulted in Alexander Azevedo's home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, and he later raped her. Azevedo, 21, was jailed for 15 years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fulbourn man set fire to GP surgery after being denied heroin

A man who set fire to a GP surgery after being refused heroin has been given an indefinite hospital order. Richard Naylor, 50, threw homemade petrol bombs into Fulbourn Health Centre near Cambridge on 27 July, Cambridgeshire Police said. He had previously made threats to burn down the surgery if...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Call for newly elected Cheltenham mayor to resign over racist remark

A newly elected mayor has been called on to resign over claims of racism. Liberal Democrat councillor Sandra Holliday was voted in as the mayor of Cheltenham Borough Council last week. Wendy Flynn, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Hesters Way, rejected the appointment because of comments Ms Holliday made in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy