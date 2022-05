If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your iPhone experience, picking up a wireless charger could be a great option for you. Choosing wireless charging and finally ditching the cord on your iPhone is easier than ever. If you’ve picked up a new iPhone in the last couple of years, it more than likely already supports wireless charging. And unlike the early days of wireless charging, you don’t have to make a big sacrifice when it comes to charging speed.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO