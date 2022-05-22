ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Flashpoint: Michigan court blocks enforcement of state’s 1931 abortion ban temporarily; Plan proposes $700M on upgrading existing Detroit schools buildings

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Many things are happening in the state of Michigan. A Michigan court of claims judge issued...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 52

Mike England
3d ago

leave it to the voters place it on the ballot watch the turn out in favor of pro choice and pro choice candidates if not why are people afraid of the will of the people.

Reply(20)
25
Speaker of Truth
3d ago

Remove that judge and get one in that follows the law. If I can't pick and choose which laws to follow, they can't choose which laws to enforce.

Reply(3)
18
Rob
3d ago

Lets start calling it what it is flat out murder!!The truth hurts so if your in favor of murder then dont complain when it strikes close to home with someone you spent your life with..or it just could be a tiny little baby you never met..its still murder!!

Reply(3)
9
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look at Michigan’s somewhat confusing gun laws

DETROIT – One thing is clear: Michigan’s gun laws are confusing. There are guidelines with exceptions upon exceptions, laws about different types of guns, contradicting laws about where guns can and can’t be carried, and there was even proposed legislation that, if passed, would have officially allowed people to legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
The Center Square

North Dakota secretary of state rejects proposed ballot question

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s Secretary of State has rejected a petition for a proposed ballot question to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution. It’s the second petition Secretary of State Al Jaeger has rejected in the past few months, both of which have ended with Jaeger reporting violations to the Attorney General for investigation.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Abortion Law#Flashpoint#The U S Supreme Court
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan bureau: 2 top GOP governor candidates short signatures due to fraud

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s elections bureau said late Monday that five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary. The stunning recommendations immediately transformed the race in the battleground state and dealt a...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, May 23, 2022: Court asks Whitmer to explain rationale for abortion law review

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court has asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to explain how and whether it should bypass lower courts in evaluating Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Whitmer has asked the court to declare the ban illegal under the state constitution. A document leaked earlier this month suggests the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the country. A judge at the Michigan Court of Claims has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the state’s law if the federal law is overturned. Anti-abortion activists have asked the Court of Appeals to overturn that injunction. Court watchers say a ruling from the country’s top court could come as soon as this week.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNEM

Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Man who headed white supremacist group in Michigan sentenced

CARO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man described as a leader of a white supremacist group was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to train for civil disorder, the attorney general’s office said. Investigators said Justen Watkins and two other men entered vacant state...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Captain Michael Brown withdraws from Michigan Governors Race

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Captain Michael Brown, the Michigan State Police captain making a run for the governor's office, has announced his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race. “It appears that after my campaign’s signature-gathering was complete, individuals independently contracted for a portion of our signature gathering and validation jumped onto...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy