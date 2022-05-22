Flashpoint: Michigan court blocks enforcement of state’s 1931 abortion ban temporarily; Plan proposes $700M on upgrading existing Detroit schools buildings

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court has asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to explain how and whether it should bypass lower courts in evaluating Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Whitmer has asked the court to declare the ban illegal under the state constitution. A document leaked earlier this month suggests the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the country. A judge at the Michigan Court of Claims has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the state’s law if the federal law is overturned. Anti-abortion activists have asked the Court of Appeals to overturn that injunction. Court watchers say a ruling from the country’s top court could come as soon as this week.

