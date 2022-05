A closely followed crypto analyst known for accurately calling the crash of May 2021 is laying out a realistic price path for Bitcoin (BTC) to follow to new all-time highs. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 105,000 followers on Twitter that he foresees a potential scenario where Bitcoin chops around for the next year or so before cracking the $70,000 level around the end of 2023.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO