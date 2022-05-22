Museum matters

Related
Abraham Lincoln's coat, and its hidden, bloody stories
While some arrivals at this year's Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City were greeted with a lot of fanfare, one treasured object arrived undercover, amid great secrecy, from a museum warehouse outside Washington, D.C.: the coat that Abraham Lincoln was wearing on April 14, 1965, the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre. It arrived with a police escort.
Goodbye, Judeo-Christian nation. Hello, interfaith America
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Eboo Patel plans to overhaul the country’s approach to religion. And his mission starts with giving his organization a new name. For the past 20 years,...
HBCU Grad Turned Entrepreneur Launches Museum for Black Children, Global Celebration
Spelman alumna Veronica N. Chapman is a social entrepreneur and children’s book author on a mission to help make the world better for Black children. In an effort to achieve this goal, Veronica has launched Black Children’s Book Week (BCBW), a global celebration of Black children and the power of positive representation in children’s books and other media, and an accompanying Virtual Black Children’s Book Museum.
St. Mary's County briefs
Student UAS competition, job fair, budget hearing, art contest, dinner & cruise, law enforcement appreciation day, men's health day and more planned in St. Mary's County.
Don't be late for this important date in Leonardtown
In the popular children’s story by Lewis Carroll, White Rabbit laments “I’m late. I’m late. For a very important date.” Maybe that important date is the Mad About Leonardtown celebration, which takes place this Friday and Saturday, May 6 and…
NPR
Benjamin Franklin gave instructions on at-home abortions in a book in the 1700s
Benjamin Franklin is revered in history for his fixation on inventing practical ways to make everyday life easier. He was a prolific inventor and author, and spent his life tinkering and writing to share his knowledge with the masses. One of the more surprising areas Franklin wanted to demystify for...
Lions food donate
Ellie Jo Slater, left, of the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Mechanicsville and Leonardtown Lion Billy Fitzgerald help deliver a donation of food collected by members of the Leonardtown Lions Club. Fitzgerald coordinated the collection, which was a Service Lions…
Rogue bison captured safely in Lake County
Known by many as Tyson the Bison, the 1,300-pound bovine was captured in Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda early Wednesday morning. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
When Is Pride Month? Origins and Traditions Explained
Pride Month is celebrated in the month of June each year to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York City.
Educators debate usefulness of classic literature in the classroom: 'A surrender on the part of teachers'
Teachers at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, Washington, voted in February to remove "To Kill a Mockingbird" from required reading material for ninth graders, while still allowing teachers to teach the novel if they so choose. The classic novel by Harper Lee is one of readers’ pick for the best...
'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day
Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.
Smithsonian's Lisa Sasaki Is Helping To Bring The Stories Of Asian Pacific Americans To The Public
The power of telling these stories comes from people feeling heard or seen for who they are, whether as an artist or as an audience member. In the words of Nesima Aberra, an Eritrean-American Muslim artist who shared her poetry and music with audiences during a program co-presented by the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center and the Kennedy Center, “I don’t do this often, but I felt very encouraged and inspired to put myself out there.” This particular performance, called “Now You See Us: From Periphery to Presence,” explored Central and South Asian diaspora narratives that are routinely marginalized within the broader cultural landscape of the United States. It was also the first time that a group of performing artists from four different religious traditions worked together, and I am told that “the stories, laughs, and tears shared were unforgettable.” By activating voices from different racial and religious backgrounds, the Center aspires to build trust and create collaborations that span our differences.
