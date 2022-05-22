Storms Moving Through Connecticut

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it has been the year of return thus far for big bluefish across eastern/central CT. They have been thick from the Connecticut River to Niantic, and they are big, with fish to 37-inches being reported. They have been so abundant that reports have come in of anglers catching them on every cast while blind casting plugs in 45 feet of water. The striped bass have also been abundant in similar areas, with most ranging from 24-34 inches, along with a few larger specimens that are just starting to trickle in. Once the large bluefish start to thin out/spread out a bit more, we should start seeing some larger bass move in right behind them.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO