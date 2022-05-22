ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield County, CT

Storms Moving Through Connecticut

By Darren Sweeney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of around 8:45pm, all warnings in Connecticut have either expired or were cancelled early. The severe thunderstorm watch for Litchfield county was cancelled around 9PM. The remainder of the line moving through is not warned as severe but small hail and stronger...

NBC Connecticut

Scattered Thunderstorms Possible This Evening

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered shower and thunderstorms as we head into the evening hours. The showers are expected to continue into the early morning hours on Sunday. While most of the showers will be out of Connecticut by daybreak on Saturday, there is a chance for an...
milfordmirror.com

Will CT be hot and wet or warm and dry? Forecasters release summer predictions

Continuing the recent trend of abnormally hot summers, Connecticut and the rest of New England is likely to experience above-average temperatures over the next three months, meteorologists say. The national summer forecast released last week by the Climate Prediction Center — a branch of the National Weather Service — gave...
New Milford, CT
NewsTimes

Connecticut Historic Gardens Day 2022 set for June 25

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s Historic Gardens is a group of 15 distinctive historic sites and gardens throughout the state that offer visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of garden styles and time periods. “Each year on the fourth Sunday in...
Travel Maven

8 Hidden Connecticut Waterfalls you must see

Each year, people travel the globe to witness the magnetic power of water thundering over a cliff's edge and falling to its final, tranquil resting place. And while waterfalls exist worldwide, you don't have to travel far from home to see one. Whether you wander through a state park or hike uphill just for a glimpse, you'll be amazed by the beauty of Connecticut's remarkable waterfalls.
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- May 26, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it has been the year of return thus far for big bluefish across eastern/central CT. They have been thick from the Connecticut River to Niantic, and they are big, with fish to 37-inches being reported. They have been so abundant that reports have come in of anglers catching them on every cast while blind casting plugs in 45 feet of water. The striped bass have also been abundant in similar areas, with most ranging from 24-34 inches, along with a few larger specimens that are just starting to trickle in. Once the large bluefish start to thin out/spread out a bit more, we should start seeing some larger bass move in right behind them.
GreenwichTime

LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LobsterCraft's Fairfield location is now open, and Mike Harden's lobster roll brand continues to grow outside of Connecticut, with new restaurants opening in Florida and Rhode Island. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, all LobsterCraft locations will offer...
Eyewitness News

2022 Connecticut Memorial Day Parades

(WFSB) - There are several Memorial Day parades happening throughout the state this weekend to honor the men and women who died serving our country. To add a parade to this list, email us! Include the date, time, location and a link to the event.
NBC Connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate is 11.83%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate Friday is 11.83% and 363 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the governor’s office. The positivity rate released Thursday was 11.77%. Over the last seven days, there have been 7,104 positive cases out of 60,031 tests and the number of...
a-z-animals.com

Discover 8 Types of Hawks in Connecticut

Connecticut is a famous birding site in the United States. It’s home to about 280 species of birds. In the state’s extensive dense coniferous and deciduous forests, wetlands, barrier islands, and national wildlife refuges, birders are most likely to come across several types of hawks while exploring these prime bird habitats.
hamlethub.com

ParkConneCT, fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to Connecticut state parks and beaches beginning this weekend

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that ParkConneCT, a pilot program launched last year that offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various Connecticut state parks and beaches, will continue during the summer of 2022, launching on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 28, 2022) and lasting through Labor Day (September 5, 2022).
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Avelo Airlines adds three new destinations at Tweed New Haven

Ansonia holds parade for little girl with brain tumor. Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor at Hearst Connecticut Media, talks about the biggest headlines in Connecticut. Parents of Sandy Hook victims speak our after Texas shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sandy Hook families speak out after school shooting in Texas.
FOX 61

Wood-n-Tap to open new location outside Connecticut

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A popular Connecticut restaurant is expanding beyond state borders. Wood-n-Tap will be opening its first out-of-state establishment in West Springfield, Mass. later this year. The expansion comes as the Hartford Restaurant group celebrates the first location Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, which opened 20 years ago. The...
Eyewitness News

3 new Avelo flights take off from Tweed Airport today

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thursday was a big day for Tweed-New Haven Airport. Three new flight destinations were added to the airport. The day featured clear skies as Avelo’s inaugural flight to Baltimore on Thursday morning. “We’re serving the markets of Washington DC, Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham and Chicago,”...
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, May 27 - 30

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Memorial Day weekend is loaded with events ranging from racing to butterflies and faires. It also brings back some of the parades that were canceled last year during the pandemic to honor those who have served. Here are...

