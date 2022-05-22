ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Saturday area high school scores/Sunday schedule

wyo4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunder Basin 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Girls) Lady Tigers finish in 2nd Place. Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Rock Springs 1 OT (Boys) Tigers finish in 4th Place. Mountain View 1 – Riverton 0 (Girls) Buffalos finish in...

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Wyoming Boys State Track Meet Day #3

The Wyoming State Track and Field Meet for the boys concluded on Saturday in Casper and in 4A, Sheridan was the repeat state champion with 134.5 with Cheyenne Central 2nd with 97.5 and Natrona 3rd with 85. The big news of the day came in the shot put as Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett set the overall state record with a heave of 65 feet 10 and a quarter inch. It was just a monstrous throw in front of a huge crowd, so that was a shining moment. Also in the 4A field events, Natrona's Kaiden Lee cleared 6-8 to win the high jump, In the sprints for the 4A boys, Carter McComb of Sheridan won the 100-meter dash and the 200 in 10.68 and 21.88 respectively. Isaiah Haliburton of Thunder Basin won the 400 with a time of 49.01. Mason Weickum of Natrona took 1st place in the 110 hurdles in 14.68 while Jesus Quintero of Evanston won the 300 in 38.89. The 1600-meter run champion was Cheyenne Central's Tristan Knueppel on 4.21.08. Thunder Basin won the 4x400 relay.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wolves and Tigers receive All-State softball and track honors

May 25, 2022 — Congratulations to area high school softball and track and field athletes who were announced as All-State players and athletes Tuesday. Kodi Allred and Madison Yoak of Green River were named to the All-State First Team with teammate Haidyn Terry named as Honorable Mention. Rock Springs...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise (or just a little later) was taken by Gail Symons of Sheridan, Wyoming. Gail writes: “This is my favorite still photo from this morning. An iconic view of the horse drive. And look at the luscious, verdant grass.”
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

92-Year-Old Record Falls in Cheyenne Amid Freezing Cold

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, this weekend was one for the record books, with many cities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle setting record low temperatures. Rawlins, Torrington, Douglas, Sidney, and Alliance all set daily record lows Saturday, while Cheyenne and Laramie both came up one...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powell, WY
City
Mountain View, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Education
Rock Springs, WY
Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
City
Lyman, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Riverton, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
wyo4news.com

Katherine Lynn De Laurentis (October 25, 1958 – May 22, 2022)

Katie, Katherine Lynn De Laurentis, 63, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kathy was born October 25, 1958 in Butte, MT, the daughter of Marie Curtis and Arthur Francis Byrne. Kathy was a 1977 graduate from Butte High. She attended college at Montana...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Margaret Ann Harris Swann (March 25, 1941 – May 19, 2022)

Margaret “Margie” Ann (Bertagnolli) Harris Swann, 81, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home following a brief battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; She was the second child of Albert and Blanche (Gasperetti) Bertagnolli.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KGAB AM 650

Warmer Weather On The Way For SE Wyoming This Week

After another cool, wet day today in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, we can expect a warming trend towards more seasonal temperatures towards the end of the week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website:. ''The next five...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Attention hunters; many fall license deadlines are this Monday

May 24, 2022 — This coming Monday, May 31 is a big day for Wyoming hunters. It is the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight on May 31. Hunters have just...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Casper Kelly#Highschoolsports#Area High School Soccer#Rock Springs 34#Cheyenne Central 112#Rock Springs 2 Cody 11
mybighornbasin.com

Three Major NW Wyoming Mountain Roads Opening This Friday

Friday, May 27, will be a day of highway openings, as three scenic drives in northwest Wyoming – the Beartooth Highway, U.S. 14A, and the Dunraven Pass in Yellowstone – are opening for Summer 2022. May 27 could be considered the official start of the summer in northwest...
CODY, WY
wyo4news.com

Get Ready For Quilting On The Green – June 3 and 4, 2022

Quilting On The Green has become a must-see-must-do for crafters and artists in Green River, and there are only a few weeks left to wait for this year’s event!. Held at Expedition Island Pavilion on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, the event features classes that the public can sign up to take. Learn how to create the swirl pattern, make a Camden Bag or a Poinsettia pillow, embroider a flower pot, and more. The half and full-day classes are taught by experienced stitchers, quilters, and crafters like Debby Walters, Marla Marx, Deonn Stott, and Luanne Roberts. A Little Country Character has brochures with class descriptions and pricing available. Visit 1740 Uinta Drive to pick one up, or call Susie Hermansen at (307) 870-6587.
GREEN RIVER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
capcity.news

Spring snow could cause low visibility for travelers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A spring snowstorm could cause low visibility for those traveling in southeast Wyoming today. WYDOT posted on Twitter that there could be possible travel impacts due to the inclement weather:. As of 8:13 a.m., there are no closures on I-80. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Emmie Archibald completes second semester as Spring/Summer intern

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater are so grateful to have had Emmie Archibald as the 2022 Spring/Summer Intern. Emmie is a 2021 Green River High School graduate. She is an Early Childhood Education and Development major at Western Wyoming Community College.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather for May 24, 2022

May 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
lonelyplanet.com

Dude ranches, dinosaur fossils and more top things to do in Wyoming

Powwows let you experience the color, drama and sacred nature of Wyoming’s Native American heritage © Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock. Much of the Cowboy State of Wyoming lies well under the radar of many travelers, which is great news for those in the know. Most people equate...
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

#1 Hit Songwriter Skip Ewing Shares His Amazing Wyoming Story

Skip Ewing has written songs for huge country music artists like Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Bryan White, Reba and many others, now he's sharing his Wyoming story with us. Skip moved to Nashville right out of high school and hit the ground running, writing, singing and being a part of the music industry. Through his career he's written hundreds of songs and many are ones that you'll surely remember. Bryan White's hit song "Rebecca Lynn" from 1996 was based on Skips daughter, Rebecca. He's written many hits for Kenny Chesney including the songs "Me and You" and "You Had Me From Hello". He wrote "Every Other Weekend" that he sang with Reba. He's had big songs for Clint Black, Randy Travis, Diamond Rio, Keith Urban, Willie Nelson and Collin Raye's "Love, Me" to name a few.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy