ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Buckeye Trail boys; John Glenn girls lead area regional track qualifiers

By Kevin Sutton, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCehq_0fmXpWiE00

ST. CLAIRSVIILE — Buckeye Trail put forth a strong effort at the Division III District track meet hosted by St. Clairsville on Wednesday and Friday evenings. The Warriors' boys team captured the district runner-up with 63.5 points.

The top four placers in each event qualified for the regional to be held on Wednesday and Friday at Massillon Perry High School.

"I told the athletes that I believe in our culture that we're building in the track program. Our boys push the girls at practice, the girls push the boys at practice," Buckeye Trail head coach Nathan Fisher explained. "We have wonderful first time coaches in Ty Young, Kaci Cunningham, and Sydney Hickman, as well as returning coaches Dylan Roe and Terry Parry. It was truly a culmination of everyone's hard work."

Senior Franko Rome racked up 21.25 total points in an impressive performance to lead the Buckeye Trail effort. Rome took the district title in the 800-meter run (2:06.83) and placed 2nd in the 1600-meter run (4:38.87).

Rome then teamed up with Kohlton Channell, Laine Wayble, and Austing Hastings to capture 2nd place in the 4X800-meter relay (8:55.18) to advance on to regionals. And then combined with Channell, Blake Hoop and Travis Dodd to claim 4th place in the 4x400-meter relay to move on (3:42.94)

"We planned for Franko to sit in the pack for the first three laps and use that speed to move up at the very end," Fisher explained. "I was a bit nervous when Franko took off from about 250 meters out, but he looked like he was shot out of a cannon and held it. For the 800, Franko wasn't happy with his time, but was happy to be able to take home a win after his hard 1600. Franko looks to challenge our school record and go sub-2 in the 800 at regionals."

Also advancing on to regionals were senior Brendan Bates and Janson Alloway in the pole vault. Bates (12-6) captured 2nd place with Alloway right behind in third place (12-6). Koen Eagon grabbed 2nd in the 300-meter hurdles (43.11) to punch his ticket to regionals.

On the girls side, both Riley Ward 4th in the 1600-meter run (5:51.43) and Ava Tank (4-08) with a third place in the high jump were able to advance.

Division II District (Meadowbrook High School)

BYESVILLE — The John Glenn girls have been the hunted in the Division II district track and field meet for the past decade at Meadowbrook.

The Lady Muskies outlasted the field again, claiming their eighth district title in nine years with 157 points at the district meet, which was held on Thursday and Saturday.

Steubenville was second with 118 followed by Morgan in third (82). Philo was ninth (25) and Maysville 12th (6).

The top four placers in each event qualified for the regional to be held on Thursday and Saturday at Chillicothe Southeastern.

Jessica Church claimed the 400 (59.45); Brea Wilfong placed first in the 800 (2:26.73); Chelsea Sotherden won the discus (110-0); and Church, Emma Dolan, Wilfong and Abigail Derry placed first in the 4x400 (4:14.01) to lead John Glenn on Saturday. Derry, Wilfong, Laurie Baughman and Grace Lawrence won the 4x800 (10:20) on Thursday.

Derry added a second (5:34) and Wilfong third (5:35) in the 1,600; Derry was third in the 800 (2:27.84); Kara Fields finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.38) and 300 hurdles (49.02); Rebecca Spohn was third in the 3,200 (13:41); Ava Hoffman placed second (5-0) and Raya Taylor fourth (5-0) in the high jump; Brayden Snider came in second (11-6) and Jordan Killiany third (10-6) in the pole vault; Claire Smith was third in the shot (36-7); Marina Nicolozakes was fourth in the 300H (49.21); and Fields, Angela Kumler, Church and Nicolozakes came in fourth in the 4x200 (1:50.0) to also qualify.

Cambridge High had a strong showing in the girls relay action with Riley Crupper, Zoey Gibson, Ziciah Gibson and Zoey Cahoon taking third (1:49.29) in the 4X200-meter relay; Emily Clark, Cahoon, Nevaeh Smith and Crupper took 4th (52.41) in the 4X100 relay; Gibson, Crupper, Cahoon and Josie Fabian grabbed 4th in the 4X400 relay (4:22.79). Cahoon also advanced in the 300-meter run with a 3rd place effort (49.07).

Meadowbrook Lady Colts' regional qualifiers include Taylor Forbes with the district title in the 3200-meter run (13:05.62), followed by Marabelle Thornberry in 2nd (13:18.42). Camden Black clamed first place in the high jump, and then was 3rd in the 100-meter hurdles (16.40). Avery Black reeled n a 4th place by long jump and Mylee Arnold took 4th in the pole vault.

The John Glenn boys were third (77.5), as St. Clairsville won with 100 points and Steubenville was second (90). West Muskingum was 10th (32), Maysville 11th (27), Philo 12th (18) and Morgan 13th (7).

Chris Tooms won the 1,600 (4:31) and 3,200 (9:49) to pace the Muskie boys. He was also part of the second-place 4x800 (8:28) with Carson Clouse, Caiden Lake and Kody Clendenning on Thursday.

Elijah Kuklica took second in the 400 (51.06); Clendenning placed second in the 800 (2:02.3); Clendenning, Cameron House, Asa Kridelbaugh and Chris Russell finished second in the 4x400 (3:34); Kuklica, Kridelbaugh, Stefan Israel and Chase Stephen took third in the 4x200 (1:33.5); and Riley West, Russell, Israel and Stephen were fourth in the 4x100 (44.88) to also qualify for John Glenn.

Meadowbrook senior Kahle Flowers, who just recently signed his Letter of Intent with the University of Mount Union had a big day with second place in the 100-meter dash (11:17), and 3rd place in the 400-meter dash (51.89).

Kendell West claimed 4th in the 3200-meter run (10:22.12), Ethan Furbee was 3rd in the high jump (5-10.00), Hunter Eubanks took 3rd in the pole vault (13-00.00). Meadowbrook's 4X100-meter relay team grabbed first place (43.94).

Cambridge's Jonah Stanberry once again went head-to-head with Flowers, with Stanberry 3rd in the 100-meter dash (11.28) with teammate Zairek Bell right behind in 4th to advance (11.32). Stanberry then captured 3rd in the 200-meter dash (23.25) with this time teammate Reed Johnson earning a regional trip with 4th place showing (23:37).

Cambridge senior Levin Polasky took first place in the long jump (20-11.00), in relay action the Bobcats had a strong showing. CHS grabbed second place in both the 4X100-meter relay (43.91), and 4X200-meter relay (1:32.04).

KSutton1@gannett.com

740-439-3531

Twitter: @KevinDJsports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University fires baseball coach Beals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s baseball team will be needing a new coach starting next season.   OSU announced Monday that coach Greg Beals will not be returning for the 2023 season, which was to be the last year of his contract.   Beals has been the coach of the Buckeyes for 12 seasons, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 to be inducted to Alumni Hall of Fame

CARDINGTON — Three Cardington-Lincoln High School alumni will be inducted into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame during the school’s annual alumni party Saturday, May 28. To be inducted are Betty Mattix Dietsch, Merle Fisher and Robert “Bob” Kreis. Dietsch, who graduated in 1946, is...
CARDINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Philo, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
WTAP

State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson Turning Heads As Walk-On in Talent-Laden Ohio State Receiver Room

In a position group that’s loaded with high-end recruits, a walk-on also made a push for playing time during Ohio State’s spring practices. Ohio State has 10 wide receivers on its roster for the 2022 season, and all 10 of them were either four- or five-star recruits. None of them were ranked lower than 151st overall in their respective recruiting classes. Generally, it’s extremely difficult for a walk-on to climb the depth chart in a position group with that much talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball eyeing trio of versatile forwards to round out 2023 recruiting class

As we inch closer to the 2022-23 season, recruiting will hone in on the class of 2023 as many of the nation’s top players still are uncommitted. Ohio State, which had the No. 12 class in the country for the 2022 cycle, currently has the No. 5 class in the country in 2023. Their two-man class consists of four-star combo guard George Washington III (No. 46 overall) and four-star center Austin Parks (No. 90 overall).
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Philo
Person
Chris Russell
Person
Claire Smith
WHIZ

City Continues Toward Establishing Confluence Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville has taken another step toward finishing the Confluence Park Improvement Project. The city acquired much of the land for the park at the confluence of the Licking and Muskingum Rivers from the Muskingum County Community Foundation. The city then submitted a grant application to the Ohio Public Works Commission with the intent of turning it into a green space.
ZANESVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Tim Belcher opens History Center’s spring season

MOUNT GILEAD — More than 50 visitors came to the Sunday afternoon open house to greet former major league pitcher Tim Belcher at the Morrow County History Center May 15. Belcher signed many autographs and reminisced with some who remembered him from his days playing basketball and baseball at Highland High School.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Schools in Muskingum & Licking Counties Garner Safety Grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — School Districts in Muskingum and Licking counties will benefit from grants designed to help them improve overall safety and security of their buildings. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday $4.8 million in grants to schools in 27 counties including Muskingum and Licking. Zanesville City Schools will...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Track And Field#Buckeye Trail#Clairsviile#Division Iii District#Warriors
The Spun

Top 5-Star Recruit Has Canceled His Ohio State Visit

Ohio State will not be getting an official visit from running back Richard Young, one of the top players in the class of 2023. However, the Buckeyes are apparently still in contention for Young's commitment. The Lehigh Acres (Fla.) five-star prospect confirmed as much on Tuesday night. Young first tweeted...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Reddit Has Named This Campus Pizza Institution As The Best Pizza In Columbus

Over the course of 39 days, the Columbus subreddit has decided on the best pizza in the city. The internet is full of opinions. But it can also be a great place to gather data. Knowing where to get the best pizza in Columbus is always information that I’m interested in, so over the last month, I’ve been paying close attention to a fun activity happening on Reddit Columbus: The Columbus Pizza Showdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Area Businesses Form Putnam Entertainment District

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Businesses in the Muskingum Avenue area of Putnam in Zanesville are working together to create the Putnam Entertainment District. The businesses Monday announced the new initiative and provided details on the district’s launch Memorial Day weekend starting on Saturday, May 28th. The district was created...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WHIZ

Explosion at Three Rivers Energy

The parent company of Three Rivers Energy in Coshocton is working on trying to understand exactly what caused an explosion at the ethanol plant late Friday night. Eamonn Byrne of Lakeview Energy said the incident took place as they were commissioning the dryer in advance of start up. He commended the quick thinking of plant manager Jared Adams and his team by following strict safety guidelines and ensuring the staff were safe.
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT situation closes local elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near an elementary school in west Columbus.   Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, with the South-Western City Schools, was closed Monday as a precaution because of a SWAT situation that happened earlier in the morning in the area of Darbyhurst Road and Amesbury Way.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
726
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy