ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The 2022 Lilac Festival has come to an end. Organizers say they couldn't have asked for a better come-back year. On day one of the festival we were promised fully bloomed lilacs and that's what we got! We caught up with one of the vendors, Chick'n Out, and owner Adam Bierton says it was more than a success.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO